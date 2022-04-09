Oceanside man pleads guilty to manslaughter in shooting on Lompoc's North Third Street

Apr. 9—An Oceanside man on Thursday pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge in connection to a shooting that killed a 34-year-old man on North Third Street in November.

Daniel Michael Birdsell, 21, pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter and admitted to personally using a firearm after initially pleading not guilty to murder during an arraignment before Superior Court Judge Von Deroian on Dec. 2, according to Santa Barbara County Supervising Deputy District Attorney Lara Clinton.

Birdsell was also charged with three sentencing enhancements, including committing great bodily injury in commission of a felony, although they were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

He is scheduled for a sentencing hearing before Judge Deroian at 8:30 a.m. May 19 in Department 1 of Superior Court in Lompoc. Birdsell faces 15 years in state prison, according to Clinton.

Birdsell's attorney Erica Sutherland did not repond to request for comment Friday.

Officers responded to a report of the shooting at 2:17 a.m. Nov. 29 in the 200 block of South Third Street, where they located the victim, identified as Jordan Savard, according to Sgt. Sergio Arias.

Arias added that medics attempted life-saving measures on Savard, but he died on the way to a local trauma center.

Birdsell fled the scene and was arrested the next day, Nov. 30, by Oceanside Police on suspicion of Savard's shooting death. He was subsequently booked into Lompoc Jail.

Officials haven't provided a reason for the shooting, but Lompoc Police do not believe it is gang-related.