🌱 Oceanside Measure X Update + Gas Tax Holiday Fails

Here are the top five stories today in Oceanside-Camp Pendleton:

The City Of Oceanside released an update on the Measure X projects throughout Oceanside. The Measure X Citizens Oversight Committee met on March 10 to review the Year 4 Measure X Spending Plan that proposes expenditures for pubic safety infrastructure projects, street and road repairs, construction costs for the new Fire Station 1, homelessness programs, a new "homegrown" Community Services Officer Program, traffic calming measures, and more. (Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Patch) The Oceanside City Council is considering joining a coalition of Southern California cities that is pushing the federal government to find an off-site, permanent storage facility for spent nuclear fuel. During the March 9 meeting, the council directed staff to connect with the County of San Diego, a member of the Action For Spent Fuel Solutions Now coalition, and bring back a resolution that would commit the city of Oceanside to the coalition as well. (Coast News) Save lives and get a gift card by donating blood or platelets through the American Red Cross.

The Red Cross, which supplies about 40 percent of the country's blood, issued its first-ever blood crisis in January, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and severe winter weather."The Red Cross blood supply remains vulnerable, and individuals are urged to schedule a blood or platelet donation," a news release said. "In the days and weeks ahead, it's critically important the Red Cross maintains a readily available blood supply so hospital patients can receive the care they need." (Patch) “Cobra Kai” actor Martin Kove, proved his true grit when he personally autographed 789 photos for Marines in just two hours in the Camp Pendleton mess hall. But who’s counting?

The co-star of “Cobra Kai,” the No. 1 streamed Netflix series during the first three weeks of 2022, visited the base March 10. Kove, aka John Kreese, checked out the 5th Marine Expedition’s motor pool of armored vehicles, shouldered an assault rifle and hopped aboard a Humvee and a military vehicle equipped with a 50-caliber gun turret. (The San Diego Union-Tribune) Republican legislators failed to garner enough votes Monday to trigger an immediate gas tax holiday in California, where pain at the pump was being felt more than in any other state.

Assemblymember Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin) introduced the gas tax holiday measure, but both houses of the Legislature rejected it. (Carlsbad Patch)

Harbor View At Night: Oceanside Photo Of The Day





