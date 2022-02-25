🌱 Oceanside Plane Crash + Camp Pendleton Leader Fired

Get on up, Oceanside-Camp Pendleton! Here's everything you need to know to get this Friday started off right.

First, today's weather:

Plenty of sunshine. High: 63 Low: 34.

A plane belonging to GoJump Skydiving crash-landed in a field just east of the Oceanside Airport on Thursday afternoon. According to a statement from Jennifer Atenza, PIO of Oceanside Police, at approximately 12:46 pm a Cessna aircraft lost altitude just short of the Oceanside Municipal Airport at Foussat Road and 76 HWY. Emergency responders were on the scene for several hours after the crash. (Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Patch) Senior enlisted Marine Corps leader of 47,000-strong force at Camp Pendleton in California with nearly 30 years of service has been FIRED due to 'loss of trust' in his abilities. Sergeant Major Terrance Whitcomb was relieved of his duties as a senior enlisted leader of the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force at Camp Pendleton (Daily Mail) The 11th annual Oceanside International Film Festival is in full swing this week at the historic Sunshine Brooks Theatre. View video highlights of the upcoming weekend schedule for the Oceanside International Film Festival. (Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Patch) The Pacific storm that just passed through San Diego County left behind a mass of frigid air that produced unusually cold temperatures at and near the coast before dawn on Thursday. In a sample of the readings from primary and secondary stations overseen by the National Weather Service, Oceanside Harbor hit a low of 33 degrees. (The San Diego Union-Tribune) San Diego has reached a somber milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic as local virus-related deaths have now surpassed 5,000. Of the 5,002 San Diegans who have died from complications of COVID-19 since the first local case of the virus was identified in the region in March 2020, 60 percent were male and 40 percent were female. (Press Release Desk)

Oceanside International Film Festival (5:00 PM)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Mira Costa Highlands: "Hi all! - Does anyone have any recommendations for doggie daycare and good doodle grooming in Oceanside/Carlsbad, preferably near 92056? I have to go into work from 9-5 two days of the week and am hesitant to leave my sweet girl alone at..." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Oceana: "I just moved here a few weeks ago and my cat Grace has been missing for 3 days. - She is very skittish and hides when she's..." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, River Ranch: "A group of us are making sandwiches and goodie bags for the homeless shelter. If you have extra oranges and tangerines I can pick them up from you on Thursday and take it to the shelter. Thanks" (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, San Luis Rey: "Looking for foster or adoptive homes for small dogs. I wanted to see how much real interest there was in fostering small dogs. My plan is to adopt small dogs (mostly older)from a high kill shelter, provide medical care and food to foster ho..." (Nextdoor)

