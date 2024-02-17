Oceanside police turn law enforcement vehicle into lowrider

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — The Oceanside Police Department on Friday unveiled a new lowrider police car.

Over the past year, Oceanside police and local community members have come together to bridge the gap between law enforcement and its residents by creating this new type of police cruiser.

The squad car has been modified with hydraulics and was traditionally hand-painted as a symbol of unity for the city of Oceanside.

Damon Sundberg with Oceanside Car Clinics designed the modified police car. He said he was able to turn his life around from when he was a youngster to an adult, and that he is proud of being in a position to bring the community and law enforcement together.

“To be able to understand, to appreciate the value of the two coming together, and the difference it can make in a community is always good to be part of something good,” Sundberg said.

On Jan. 1, cruising finally became legal throughout California with the passage of AB436, which repeals any cruising bans left on the books –– San Diego proper was the only holdout since 1992. A ban was instituted to deal with incidents of bad behavior and criminal activity, but lowrider alliances and coalitions claim that is in the past and the owners of these extremely expensive cars or works of art really are just honoring a long held tradition that brings families together.

