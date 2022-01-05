🌱 Oceanside Random Attack Victim+Camp Pendleton Live-Fire Event

Morning, Oceansider's! Here's your mid-week update from the Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Daily.

Vista property owner pleads guilty in federal court to a violation of the federal “Crack House” statute. Feds Force Sale and Forfeiture of Multi-Acre Compound (Department of Justice) Oceanside man that was the victim of a random attack on December 22nd remains in a coma. 28-year-old Patrick Ferncase was charged with suspicion of attempted murder, elder abuse and a parole hold, according to CPD. Police also said there is no connection between the two men. (Coast News) North County local and award-winning military journalist Amy Forsythe has released a new book to honor the men and women who deployed from Camp Pendleton in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Heroes Live Here: A Tribute to Camp Pendleton Marines Since 9/11 (Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Patch) Parents are fighting to keep their daughter's killer in jail. In Oct. 2005, Claudia Sinkule was murdered by her boyfriend, Eric Nathaniel Marum, in Oceanside. (10News) Japanese, U.S. Forces to Begin Joint Training Including Camp Pendleton 'Live-Fire' Event. The culminating training event will be a “bilateral combined-arms, live-fire event” on Feb. 4. The exercise will run through Feb. 16. It is intended to “increase interoperability and strengthen the alliance among the Marine Corps, Navy and JGSDF,” according to a statement from the Marines. (Times of San Diego)

