🌱 Oceanside Redraws District Map + Mask Mandate Ends

Happy Tuesday, neighbors! Here's everything you need to know today in Oceanside.

First, today's weather:

Pleasant with plenty of sun. High: 76 Low: 40. Can you believe this incredible weather!

Are you a financial advisor? Attract clients in Oceanside-Camp Pendleton based on your expertise and local connection through our high-impact native ads. Click here to learn more.

Here are the top five stories today in Oceanside-Camp Pendleton:

The Oceanside Council meeting on Wednesday includes only 10 agenda items as most of the meeting will be focused on the visualizations presentation of the redrawn City Council District boundaries and begin live drawing of the draft redistricting map based on public feedback. (Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Patch) California will lift its statewide mask mandate for indoor public places next week, ending one of the nation's strictest masking requirements. The move, announced by state health officials on Monday, comes as the Omicron-fueled winter surge rapidly recedes across the state. The new policy will go into effect Feb. 15. (San Diego Patch) 2022 Winter Olympics Bobsled: Elana Meyers Taylor (Oceanside, California) is another big U.S. name to know. The three-time Olympic medalist, who recently cleared COVID-19 protocols after testing positive for the virus shortly after arriving at the Games, won the World Cup overall title this season. Meyers Taylor has an opportunity to become the first bobsledder ever to win four career medals for the U.S. (NBC Sports - Misc.) The Super Bowl may be the hot ticket in the U.S. right now, but all of California will be basking in above-average temperatures through Sunday’s kickoff. Los Angeles County will reach 88 degrees through the end of the week, the National Weather Service said. Large parts of California will be between the 70s and 80s as dry winds sweep the southern half of the state. (OC Register) A "mysterious lineage" of the COVID-19 virus has been discovered in the state's wastewater system. Scientists at UC Berkeley found the virus in an undisclosed community, according to a report by Bay Area News Group. The virus has only popped up in poop, not people.Similar "cryptic lineages" have been found in the sewage of other cities, including New York City. The viral fragments have novel patterns of mutations. (San Diego Patch)

Story continues

Today in Oceanside-Camp Pendleton:

From my notebook:

Oceanside California: "@dutchbroscoffee is coming to Oceanside in the Big Lots shopping center off of Oceanside Blvd and I-5. You’re welcome 💖#coffee #oceanside #oceansidecalifornia #oceansideca @oceansideca" (Instagram)

Oceanside Historical Society: "Black History Month: Ethel Mae White was the first black student to graduate from Oceanside High School (aka Oceanside-Carlsbad High School) in 1947. She was active in Glee Club, A-Cappella and the Girls' Athletic Association. She was vo..." (Facebook)

City of Oceanside - Government: "📣Come work with one of the best teams around! See Beach Lifeguard, Pool Lifeguard, and many other career opportunities here 💦 https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/oceansideca? #OceansideCA #Oceanside #lifeguards #savelives #publicsaf..." (Facebook)

Oceanside Chamber: "New Member Monday!⁠⁠Welcome 75 & Sunny to the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce!⁠⁠75 & Sunny specializes in fire clean up, water mitigation, mold remediation and packing/moving your belongings. Check out @75andsunnysandiego to learn more" (Instagram)

Oceanside Chamber of Commerce: "New Member Monday!⁠ ⁠ Welcome 75 & Sunny to the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce!⁠ ⁠ 75 & Sunny specializes in fire clean up, water mitigation, mold remediation and packing/moving your belongings. Check out @75andsunnysandiego to learn more" (Facebook)

Oceanside Unified School District: "It’s #nationalschoolcounselingweek and McAuliffe's counselor, Miss. Romasanta, is asking students questions about coping tools and mental health! We are so grateful for the school counselors who provide socio-emotional support and truly ..." (Facebook)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

For sale:

Blue Leather Sofa (Details)

Add your item

Other classifieds:

Loving the Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business showcased in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at lisa.frost@patch.com

Now you're in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Tuesday! I'll see you around.

— Lisa Frost

About me: I am the Community Publisher for the Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Patch and love sharing all things Oceanside. It's a privilege to help locals and those visiting our incredible and diverse city stay informed about local news, people, and the stories that shape our community. Explore all that Patch has to offer Oceansider's:



Questions? Concerns? Comments? You have my full attention at lisa.frost@patch.com.

This article originally appeared on the Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Patch