🌱 Oceanside To SD Trains Suspended + Baby Grazed By Bullet

You will need to find alternate transportation if you are considering taking a train this weekend. All coastal rail line service is suspended between the Oceanside Transit Center and Santa Fe Depot March 12 – March 13 for routine maintenance and rail infrastructure work.Weekend closures like these, referred to as Absolute Work Windows (AWWs), occur periodically during the year on a pre-determined schedule. AWWs provide construction crews the opportunity to work safely and unimpeded on and along the rail line to perform improvements and maintenance work. (Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Patch) A 7-month-old baby was injured Thursday night when a bullet came through an apartment wall in Oceanside, grazing the infant’s leg, a police spokesperson said. A neighbor suspected of firing the gun was arrested.The incident, reported just before 8:45 p.m., happened in a complex on Anchor Way, near Mission Avenue and Foussat Road, spokesperson Jennifer Atenza said.The mother was holding and rocking the baby to sleep when the bullet pierced a wall, causing an abrasion — or scrape — on one of the infant’s legs. She took the baby to a hospital and contacted police immediately, Atenza said. (San Diego Union-Tribune) A man was hospitalized after being shot several times outside a Vista apartment complex, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said Saturday. Deputies responded at 8:30 p.m. Friday to a call of a shooting in the parking lot on Postal Way, according to sheriff's Sgt. Nanette McMasters.Upon arrival, deputies started life-saving measures and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he underwent emergency surgery, the sergeant said. (San Diego Patch) One in 14 seniors face the challenge of putting food on the table. San Diego County Sheriff's Department deputies are helping to raise awareness about senior hunger and deliver warm meals to people who are homebound. Deputies took part in the Meals on Wheels Community Champions Week from March 7 to 11 making deliveries in Alpine, Del Mar, Encinitas, Imperial Beach, Fallbrook, Lakeside, Ramona, Rancho San Diego, Santee, Solana Beach, Spring Valley, Valley Center and Vista. (Press Release Desk) It’s been nearly two years since millions of students were first forced out of local schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, many wondered whether online learning slowed academic progress and, if so, by how much. Answering that question proved hard to come by, because in light of the virus, California skipped its statewide assessments for the school year 2019-20. Last month, though, the California Department of Education released 2020-21's results, giving state educators their first real glimpse into statewide COVID-19 learning. (NBC San Diego)

Turning The Tables (10:00 AM)

City of Oceanside Parks and Recreation : We've got your Spring Break plans covered! Spring Break Camp at Melba Bishop Recreation Center runs from 8 am to 5:30 pm during the week of April 4 through 8! This day camp is great for kids who like to stay busy all day! Wednesday is Water Day, Thursday is a trip to LEGOLAND, and Friday is BBQ Day!Camp is $125 for the week. Reserve your spot ASAP, as space is limited to 30 campers.Sign up here:http://apm.activecommunities.com/.../Activity_Search/10032 (Facebook)

MainStreet Oceanside : Experience the sweeter side of Oceanside at Mother’s Day Is Sweet! On Wednesday, May 4, from 3-6 p.m., treat Mom to an evening of dessert and craft beverage tastings at Sweet Stops throughout Downtown Oceanside while you shop for her and make her day. Tickets, at $30 per adult for dessert tasting only or $40 per adult for dessert and craft beverage tastings, $10 per child or $75 for a family pack (for two adults and two kids), are available now at mainstreetoceanside.com/mothersday. (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Jeffries Ranch: "Are you a registered voter? - Please consider signing the petition for California School Choice Initiative. This is how we put education back into the hands of parents! This initiative needs signatures to get "The Education Freedom Act" ..." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Sunset Hills: "I live in Southridge community. - My yard guy retired and I'm looking for recommendations for a new experienced and affordable service. Thanks y'all for your help!" (Nextdoor)

