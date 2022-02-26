🌱 Oceanside Surf News + San Diego Homeless Count + Mask Mandates

Get on up, Oceanside-Camp Pendleton! Here's everything you need to know to get this Saturday started off right.

First, today's weather:

Sunny, pleasant and warmer. High: 74 Low: 35.

February's Oceanside Surf News features the Pro Surf Blog with a recent Epic Surf session called "Surfing in Paradise". A perfect sunny Summer surfing day in the middle of winter. Surfers emerged from hibernation to score perfect surfing conditions in Southern California. The waves were 3-5 foot, glassy, with a touch of offshore wind. (Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Patch) A number of District 1 and District 2 residents have thrown their names into the ring for Oceanside City Council seats in the upcoming November elections. Both the current terms of District 1 and District 2 council seats are set to expire at the end of this year. So far, five people are vying for the District 1 seat, including its current representative Councilwoman Kori Jensen, who was appointed to the seat in early 2021 after Mayor Esther Sanchez was elected to her current position. (Coast News) The annual San Diego County homeless count is spearheaded by the Regional Task Force on Homelessness and provides a one-day snapshot of people living on the streets or in short-term shelters. The results are used to apply for federal and state funding to help people experiencing homelessness and find solutions on how to best serve this vulnerable population. In San Diego County, the homeless count is completed annually, but a count did not take place in 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and this year's count had to be pushed back for about a month due to the Omicron surge. (Press Release Desk) Marksmanship Training Branch, Marine Corps Installations West hosted The 2022 Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition West on Feb. 7 through Feb. 14, 2022. The competition held on Pendleton was the fourth of six, each being held in the five largest regions where Marine Corps Installations are located. The finalist from Camp Pendleton will go on to compete at the sixth and final competition on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. (DVIDS) Ten days after California's universal mask mandate expired, federal health officials have followed suit. The Biden administration on Friday dramatically loosened federal COVID-19 mask guidance as infection rates return to pre-omicron variant levels around the country.About 70 percent of Americans will be able to shed their masks while indoors. The new framework categorizes counties by “low,” “medium” or “high” risk. The CDC isn’t recommending mask-wearing in the first two categories, except among people who have underlying health conditions that put them at high risk for COVID-19. (San Diego Patch)

Oceanside International Film Festival 2022 : PLAYING TONIGHT AT OIFF! THE SEEKERS and THE LOCAL FILM BLOCK Shorts Programs will be followed our presentation of the locally produced feature, SIGN MAN. Stick Around after the feature for Live Musical Performances from bands showcased in Sign Man. It all Start at 5:30pm! Tickets at the Door & Online - More info at https://osidefilm.org/buy-tickets/ (Facebook)

City of Oceanside Parks and Recreation : Looking for a rewarding and fun part-time job? We are hiring Recreation Leaders! You could work in a variety of settings, including After-School Programs, Summer Camps, Sports, and Facility Rentals. Only in town for the Summer?Apply at www.osidecareers.com (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, South Oceanside: "Ok we need a Plummer! - That being said we’ve use Pacific drain for 30 years, I know they sold out and the new people are over charging everyone! One lady said they charged her $800.00 for a new garbage disposal! Outrages! Thank in Advance!" (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Laguna Vista: "Amazing fly with birds - https://fb.watch/bn_wCXejcu/" (Nextdoor)

