🌱Oceanside Weekend Guide + Train Service Closures +SDG&E Credits

Patchy low clouds and fog. High: 73 Low: 52.

What's Happening Oceanside? There are so many things to do in Oceanside it can be hard to choose. Check out our Patch pick of the best things to do this weekend. Opening Night of 'Into The Woods' at The Brooks Theatre, Wine Tastings, Live Music, Jazz Jams and Dog Adoptions are all happening this weekend in Oceanside. (Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Patch) North County Transit District and MetroLink announced train service suspensions for this weekend. All coastal rail line service will be suspended between the Oceanside Transit Center and Santa Fe Depot on March 26 – March 27, for routine maintenance and rail infrastructure work. Metrolink trains will not run between San Juan Capistrano and Oceanside. (Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Patch) San Diego Gas & Electric announced Thursday that residential customers will receive credits on their upcoming bills due to a state program aimed at combating climate change. The utility said customers will get up to $171.40 in bill credits in the coming months due to the California Climate Credit program, which distributes gas and electric credits twice per year. This year, natural gas customers will see their April bills reduced by $43.06, more than double last year's credit. (City News Service) Residents of California who don't have health insurance can soon expect to pay for COVID-19 tests and treatment with the end Tuesday of a federal program that reimbursed providers for virus-related care. One of the immediate implications of the expiration of the Trump-era provider relief program: People in California and elsewhere who haven't received their COVID-19 booster shots, or even the first in the vaccination series, should do so before April 5, the last day the Uninsured Program will accept vaccination claims. (San Diego Patch) The San Diego County Fair has announced its 2022 Toyota Summer Concert Series lineup. The lineup on the Corona Grandstand Stage includes Jason Derulo, Prince Royce, Shaggy, Los Tigres del Norte, For King & Country, Chris Young, Ramón Ayala, Nate Bargatze with Leanne Morgan, Goo Goo Dolls, Sam Hunt, John Fogerty, La Adictiva, Gabriel Iglesias, and Enanitos Verdes. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 2 at ticketmaster.com. Concert admission includes same-day admission to the fair, which opens June 8 and ends with the Fireworks Extravaganza on the Fourth of July. (San Diego Patch)

New Village Arts, Oceanside Theatre Company present Into the Woods (8:00 PM)

City of Oceanside : The City’s General Plan Update has reached another milestone with the Project Alternatives Report, now available for public review: https://bit.ly/3Nm8bDC. It will be discussed by the Planning Commission on March 28 and the City Council on April 6; all are welcome! (Twitter)

Oceanside Police: On March 17th, LT Valdovinos graduated from the @FBI National Academy. Graduates are considered the “cream of the crop” of law enforcement managers and executive leaders. Graduating from this program is a major accomplishment. We are so proud of LT Valdovinos! (Twitter)

Mission Vista High School: "#MVHScommunication Announcement MVHS Midterms start on Thursday and end Friday, March 24 and 25! Each day ends at noon, so make arrangements for rides. You Got this T-wolves! #MVHSproud" (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, South Oceanside: "I have a long, narrow wood look container and am looking for a class or a store where I can learn how to fill it with colorful succulents. - Or if someone wants to do the arranging that’s an option too. Thanks!" (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Versailles: "Rescuing Cujo Adoption Event - Come out and meet the pups and the amazing staff who invest whole heartedly into these dogs and their mission! 🙏🙌🐾❤" (Nextdoor)

Rare Booby Sea Birds: Oceanside Photo Of The Day



