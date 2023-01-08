Oceanus Group (SGX:579) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Oceanus Group (SGX:579) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Oceanus Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.034 = S$3.3m ÷ (S$153m - S$56m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Oceanus Group has an ROCE of 3.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 11%.

Check out our latest analysis for Oceanus Group

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Oceanus Group has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Oceanus Group's ROCE Trending?

The fact that Oceanus Group is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. The company was generating losses four years ago, but now it's earning 3.4% which is a sight for sore eyes. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Oceanus Group is utilizing 318% more capital than it was four years ago. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

What We Can Learn From Oceanus Group's ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, Oceanus Group has now broken into profitability. Since the stock has returned a solid 56% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Oceanus Group can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Story continues

If you'd like to know more about Oceanus Group, we've spotted 5 warning signs, and 3 of them are a bit unpleasant.

While Oceanus Group may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here