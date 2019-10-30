Is Oceanus Resources (CVE:OCN) In A Good Position To Invest In Growth?

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should Oceanus Resources (CVE:OCN) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is Oceanus Resources's Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In June 2019, Oceanus Resources had CA$14k in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was CA$802k. Therefore, from June 2019 it seems to us it had less than two months of cash runway. It's extremely surprising to us that the company has allowed its cash runway to get that short! The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Oceanus Resources's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Oceanus Resources didn't record any revenue over the last year, indicating that it's an early stage company still developing its business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. The 78% reduction in its cash burn over the last twelve months could be interpreted as a sign that management are worried about running out of cash. Oceanus Resources makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

How Hard Would It Be For Oceanus Resources To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While we're comforted by the recent reduction evident from our analysis of Oceanus Resources's cash burn, it is still worth considering how easily the company could raise more funds, if it wanted to accelerate spending to drive growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Oceanus Resources's cash burn of CA$802k is about 6.4% of its CA$13m market capitalisation. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

So, Should We Worry About Oceanus Resources's Cash Burn?

Even though its cash runway makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Oceanus Resources's cash burn reduction was relatively promising. Summing up, we think the Oceanus Resources's cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. Notably, our data indicates that Oceanus Resources insiders have been trading the shares. You can discover if they are buyers or sellers by clicking on this link.