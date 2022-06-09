No joke: 1,400-pound great white shark pings off Florida. His 'path' resembles shark drawing

It may be a few weeks until Shark Week begins, but Florida's east coast is already teeming with the toothsome beasts.

To illustrate the point, a large great white shark tagged by OCEARCH pinged late Monday well offshore of St. Lucie County. His presence raises a few questions:

What is a great white shark doing in the warming waters of the Gulf Stream?

Why isn't the shark off Massachusetts where gray seals, the sharks' main food source, spend the summer?

Is the shark feeding or breeding?

Is the shark alone?

Breton, a 1,500 pound, 11 foot long white shark, was tagged by OCEARCH in 2020 off Nova Scotia.

Truth be told, no one knows the answer to any of these questions. But when a great white shark wanders into your neighborhood, it's time to take notice.

Where is the great white shark now?

Breton is an adult male great white shark that OCEARCH fitted with a satellite tag on his dorsal fin after catching him off Scatarie Island during its Nova Scotia expedition on Sept. 12, 2020. The shark:

Is 13 feet long and weighs nearly 1,500 pounds — 1,437 to be exact

Was named after Cape Breton, near where he was tagged

Has traveled nearly 19,000 miles since he was tagged

Was the first shark tagged during the 2020 expedition

Is the fifth shark tagged near Scatarie Island in two years.

Breton the 13 foot great white shark tagged by OCEARCH, pinged here on June 6, 2022.

It is unknown where Breton is now, but when he pinged at 6:40 p.m. Monday, he was about 13 miles off northern St. Lucie County. He could be chasing other fish — such as greater amberjack, which live on reefs there — or even other sharks that are staging offshore to take advantage of loggerhead sea turtles getting ready to nest.

Tiger shark city

Florida's coast this time of year is known for being the epicenter of loggerhead sea turtle nesting. The western Atlantic Ocean is where the majority of sea turtles lay their eggs.

In 2021, Florida's coast — including Gulf of Mexico counties — had over 96,000 nests, but most of those were in east coast counties. Palm Beach (25,880), Brevard (22,554) and Martin (11,907) led the way.

Nowhere in the world has more tiger sharks, which eat sea turtles, than eastern Florida between April and July, according to Vero Beach marine scientist Grant Gilmore.

Is Breton here to dine on tiger sharks?

Sable the shark we got to know well

Sable, another OCEARCH-tagged great white shark, made a pass along Florida's coast in January, and made several surprising appearances in the Gulf of Mexico.

Sable's behavior led researchers to speculate the 11-foot-long shark was pregnant.

"At her size, she's probably starting to approach sexual maturity, and if not, she will be in a few years or so," said OCEARCH chief scientist Bob Hueter of Sarasota, who was on the Nova Scotia mission when Sable was tagged. "She spent a couple of months cruising around Canadian waters, feeding on high-energy food like seals, before she started coming south in the early part of the winter.

"If you follow her track, you can see she pretty much made a steady progression down the coast, maybe lingered around Cape Hatteras a little bit," he told TCPalm.

When white sharks come south, they can't feed on seals, but they may feed on whale carcasses, other sharks and certain kinds of fish, such as blackfin tuna, bonito (little tunny) and other fish they can catch along the edges of the Gulf Stream.

"The region from Cape Hatteras to the (Florida) Keys is part of their southern feeding range, but they tend to stay well offshore," Hueter said. "The tagging research has taught us they are a common wintertime visitor to Florida waters."

Hueter accurately predicted we would hear more from Sable. The shark pinged for weeks in gulf waters approaching Pensacola. She last pinged on May 11 off North Carolina, seemingly on her way back north.

OCEARCH began in 2007 and has hosted 200 scientists who have helped execute 43 expeditions and tagged over 432 animals. The organization performs:

Full health assessments of each shark

Microbiological studies

Microplastic-associated toxin exposure

Movement, temperature and depth studies through the use of 3 different tags.

Shark humor on Twitter

One of Ocearch's best resources for informing the public about its missions is social media.

Several of the great white sharks tagged by the company have their own Twitter handles — @Shark_Katharine has more than 62,000 Twitter followers — and Ocearch regularly posts unique photos and video on its Instagram.

Over the years, Ocearch has used humor or retweeted pics of shark adventures, in some cases, those tweets have gone viral.

On May 23, Twitter user @ChloeMarieReads noticed something interesting about Breton's "pings" and tagged Ocearch. She tweeted: "#ocearch can we talk about how Breton looks like he's doodling a shark :))"

As of June 9, Breton's track history does resemble a shark, from his first ping in 2020 off Scatarie Island, to New York in 2021 (for the top of the shark fin), to his latest pings June 6 (for the nose or mouth area of the shark).

Do you see it, too?

