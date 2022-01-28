Oceola Township man found competent to stand trial for homicide of grandparents

A 22-year-old Oceola Township man was deemed competent to stand trial in the homicide of his grandparents, who were found dead in their home in November 2021.

Livingston County District Court Judge Shauna Murphy determined Chance Hallam is competent to stand trial following testimony from a state psychiatrist.

"Mr. Hallam’s mental condition does not currently render him incapable of understanding the nature and object of the proceedings against him or in assisting with his defense in a rational manner," Murphy said Thursday.

Proceedings in the case were on hold pending the outcome of the competency evaluation and hearing. The case now can move forward toward trial while the court awaits a criminal responsibility report.

Hallam is scheduled to appear in front of Murphy Tuesday, Feb. 1, for a probable cause conference.

Hallam is charged in the deaths of Dale Dormanen, 75, and Joan Dormanen, 79, who were found dead in their home.

According to Lisa Anacker, a physiatrist with the Michigan Center For Forensic Psychiatry, Hallam discussed delusions of being abused and tortured by his grandparents.

"He also discussed at various times beliefs about aliens and space ships, beliefs about the royal family in London and other bizarre beliefs, such as memories of him levitating and having his memories being erased," she said.

Hallam was "adamant" about having someone contact the royal family while he was processed at the Livingston County Jail, Anacker said.

Hallam should not be found competent to stand trial as his delusion beliefs "relate directly to the facts of this case," Steven Dodge, Hallam's attorney said.

Law enforcement received a call at 7:16 a.m. on Nov. 19, 2021, from Hallam for an active threat complaint. When police arrived, they took Hallam into custody as he exited the home, according to MSP.

Hallam remains in the Livingston County Jail without bond.

