Oceola Township man to stand trial in homicide of grandparents

The Livingston County Judicial Center, shown Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

A 22-year-old Oceola Township man was bound over for trial Wednesday in the homicide of his grandparents.

Chance Hallam is charged in the deaths of Dale Dormanen, 75, and Joan Dormanen, 79, who were found dead in their home in November 2021.

Livingston County District Court Judge Daniel Bain determined Wednesday that there is probable cause for Hallam to face trial on two counts of open murder in the deaths the elderly couple.

Hallam was bound over to Livingston County Circuit Court, where the case was assigned to Judge Michael Hatty. A trial date had not been set as of Friday.

The case originated when law enforcement received a call at 7:16 a.m. Nov. 19, 2021, from Hallam about an active threat complaint. When police arrived at the home, they took Hallam into custody as he exited the house, according to Michigan State Police.

In January, Livingston County District Court Judge Shauna Murphy determined Hallam is competent to stand trial following testimony from a state psychiatrist who said he had discussed experiencing delusions.

Hallam remains in the Livingston County Jail without bond.

