OCI N.V.'s (AMS:OCI) Stock Has Fared Decently: Is the Market Following Strong Financials?

OCI's (AMS:OCI) stock is up by 7.7% over the past three months. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to OCI's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for OCI is:

58% = US$2.7b ÷ US$4.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each €1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made €0.58 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

OCI's Earnings Growth And 58% ROE

First thing first, we like that OCI has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 12% the company's ROE is quite impressive. So, the substantial 68% net income growth seen by OCI over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

We then compared OCI's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 11% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is OCI fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is OCI Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

OCI has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 66%, meaning the company only retains 34% of its income. This implies that the company has been able to achieve high earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 94% over the next three years. Consequently, the higher expected payout ratio explains the decline in the company's expected ROE (to 29%) over the same period.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that OCI's performance has been quite good. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

