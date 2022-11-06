OCI N.V. Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

It's been a good week for OCI N.V. (AMS:OCI) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest third-quarter results, and the shares gained 4.2% to €39.50. Statutory earnings per share of US$1.50 unfortunately missed expectations by 15%, although it was encouraging to see revenues of US$2.3b exceed expectations by 4.3%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the ten analysts covering OCI, is for revenues of US$8.08b in 2023, which would reflect a chunky 17% reduction in OCI's sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to crater 34% to US$4.72 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$8.10b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.68 in 2023. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of €44.55, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values OCI at €51.87 per share, while the most bearish prices it at €35.85. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 14% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 28% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 2.5% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - OCI is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for OCI going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for OCI (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that we have uncovered.

