Ocoee honors Martin Luther King Jr. with parade, festival

The city of Ocoee joined other Central Florida communities in celebrating the civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

People enjoyed festivities at the West Oaks Mall after the city’s Martin Luther King Jr. Parade.

The Ocoee High School Band was part of the mile-long parade on Clarke Road heading toward the West Oaks Mall.

People from all over Orange County were part of this year’s parade.

Mayor Jerry Demings and former State Attorney Monique Worrell were also in attendance.

The post-parade celebration at the West Oaks Mall food court included a presentation of the colors and a choir performance.

Sixth grader Olivia Gunn read her award-winning essay from last year’s City of Ocoee Black History Month Essay Contest. Her essay was titled “Remembering the Victim of the Ocoee Massacre.”

