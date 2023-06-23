Ocoee man sentenced to death for 2nd time for burning ex-girlfriend to death

An Ocoee man was just sentenced to death for a second time for burning his ex-girlfriend to death.

Dane Abdool, 36, was convicted of murdering his 17-year-old girlfriend in 2006 in Winter Garden and was sentenced to death. But in 2017, Florida’s Supreme Court threw out that sentence because the jury was not unanimous.

Whether Abdool dies or lives has been a yo-yo in the court since 2008. On Friday, after a jury sentenced him to death for the second time, a judge decided if he will follow the jury’s recommendation.

The judge ultimately sentenced Abdool to death. Abdool’s public defender said in court that they will appeal.

The state pushed for Abdool’s resentencing before the death penalty law changed this year. The law now allows an 8-4 vote to recommend the death sentence.

