Ocoee police continue search for gunman after deadly shooting at gas station

Police in Ocoee hope a $5,000 reward will generate new leads in the murder of a man at a gas station.

Police believe someone in a silver Mercedes SUV shot Gregory Reed last month.

It happened at a Circle-K gas station at the corner of Silver Star and Clarke roads.

The SUV was last seen heading westbound on Silver Star Road.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

