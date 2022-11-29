UPDATE: Ocoee police identify local man killed in hit & run crash

The Ocoee Police Department is still looking for the driver involved in a crash that left one person dead early Friday morning.

Police responded to the intersection of Ocoee Apopka Road and Bridlewood Drive near the Forestbrooke community just after 3:30 a.m. for reports of a man lying in the roadway. He was taken to the hospital but didn’t survive his injuries.

Police identified the victim Monday as 35-year-old Ryan Reginald McGluen, from Ocoee.

Investigators say they believe McGluen was walking on Ocoee Apopka Rd. when he was hit.

Our Traffic Homicide Investigators have located a vehicle believed to be involved in this fatal hit and run crash. pic.twitter.com/QJ6yZayecs — Ocoee Police (@OcoeePD) November 28, 2022

Police say they’ve found the vehicle they believe was involved in the crash, but are still looking for the person who was driving it Friday morning.

The car was initially described as a 2021 or later model Kia or Hyundai sedan with damage to the front passenger side.

The police department is asking anyone with information on the case to call their traffic homicide unit at (407) 905-3160. They’re also asking people in the area to check any cameras they may have on their homes or businesses for video of the collision or other details that may have been captured.

Information about the case can also be called into Central Florida CrimeLine at (800) 423-8477. CrimeLine tips can be reported anonymously and could be eligible for a reward if the information leads to an arrest.

See a map of the area below:





