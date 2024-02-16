Ocoee police officer thought suspect had weapon in his hand before shooting him, chief says

The Ocoee Police Chief said an officer thought a suspect had a weapon in his hand and opened fire.

However, no weapon was found.

It started with a shoplifting call from a Walmart. The two people allegedly escaped in a green pickup truck and sped away.

Investigators said that the truck had an out-of-state tag.

On the way out, the suspects hit another vehicle in a nearby parking lot.

That’s when investigators said one of them got out and raised his hand.

There was allegedly something in his hand.

