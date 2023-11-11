Ocoee police search for men who shot at cars and people with frozen gel pellets

Police in Ocoee are also looking for four young men they say were shooting at cars and people with frozen gel pellets.

Officers said they received calls from people claiming someone in a car was shooting frozen “Orbeez” at them near Flewelling Avenue.

The little gel beads are frozen and then fired from toy guns.

They are not lethal but can hurt or damage a car.

Anyone who knows about the incident is asked to call the Ocoee Police Department.

