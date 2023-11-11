Ocoee police seek public’s help in deadly shooting of US Army veteran

With the victim’s family beside them, Ocoee police appealed for the public’s help Saturday to solve the killing of a 60-year-old Army veteran who was shot Thursday in his vehicle at a gas station at one of the city’s busier intersections.

Gregory C. Reed of Apopka, a father and grandfather, was shot “multiple time” about 8:30 p.m. while in his vehicle outside the Circle K convenience store/gas station at Clarke and Silver Star roads, Ocoee police Lt. Mireya Iannuzzi said.

Reed’s daughter, Deidre Anderson, 38, described her dad as a “big loving family man.”

She pleaded for people with information about the crime to call police.

Iannuzzi said investigators were sorting through video from store security cameras but were uncertain what prompted the shooting, saying “it could have been maybe something as simple as somebody cut somebody off.”

She said there was a very brief exchange between Reed and occupants of a Mercedes before the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

