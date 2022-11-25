Ocoee police seeking driver in deadly hit & run crash

The Ocoee Police Department is asking for help tracking down the driver involved in a crash that left one person dead early Friday morning.

Police responded to the intersection of Ocoee Apopka Road and Bridlewood Drive near the Forestbrooke community just after 3:30 a.m. for reports of a man lying in the roadway. He was taken to the hospital but didn’t survive his injuries.

Police say the victim was walking on Ocoee Apopka Rd. when he was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.

Investigators described the vehicle as a 2021 or later model Kia or Hyundai sedan with damage to the front right side.

The police department is asking anyone with information on the case to call their traffic homicide unit at (407) 905-3160.

Information about the case can also be called into Central Florida CrimeLine at (800) 423-8477. CrimeLine tips can be reported anonymously and could be eligible for a reward if the information leads to an arrest.

The Ocoee Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run which occurred early this morning on Ocoee Apopka Road and Bridlewood Drive. A pedestrian walking on Ocoee Apopka Road and Bridlewood Drive, was struck by a vehicle which fled the scene. pic.twitter.com/CQ9DQ4gVnb — Ocoee Police (@OcoeePD) November 25, 2022

Investigators are also asking people in the area to check any cameras they may have on their homes or businesses for video of the collision or other details that may have been captured.

They’re also asking the driver involved to come forward, and are reminding drivers never to leave the scene of a crash.

