Ocoee police shoot at car that tried to ram officer

An Ocoee officer shot at a car after the driver tried to ram him during a brief chase, police said.

Acting police Chief Vincent Ogburn told reporters on Tuesday the shooting happened as an officer on traffic patrol tried to stop a speeding car on Clarcona-Ocoee Road, near Grapevine Crest. The car was followed into the Hiawassee Hills neighborhood, where it turned around and tried to ram into the officer head-on, Ogburn said.

The officer fired from his vehicle several times as the car fled the area. No injuries were reported.

The car was described as a “gray-colored” Infiniti SUV, but no other details were released, a statement released by Lt. Mireya Iannuzzi said. Ogburn said the car may have bullet holes in it.

“Right now, we don’t have a tag or a suspect in this vehicle,” Ogburn said Tuesday. The officer who fired the shots is on paid leave as the Ocoee Police Department investigates internally.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD at 407-905-3160 or Crimeline at 407-423-8477.