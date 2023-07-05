Oconee or Athens? Lawyers argue on where to try former Bulldog Adam Anderson on rape charges

Former UGA star Adam Anderson faces rape charges in Clarke and Oconee counties.

The lawyer for former University of Georgia star linebacker Adam Anderson asked a judge Wednesday to consolidate two rape charges against his client and conduct the trial in Clarke County.

Western Circuit District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez did not oppose consolidating the two cases, but she has requested that the trial be held in Oconee County.

Superior Court Judge Eric Norris, who held the hearing in Watkinsville, has not ruled on the motion yet as he awaits further information on the case.

Anderson, 23, faces a charge of raping a woman in Athens and a separate rape case in Oconee County.

The Athens case occurred in October 2021, but the victim in the Oconee County did not come forward with her allegations until after she learned of the Athens case, according to Athens-Clarke police. Anderson, who was recruited to UGA as a five-star player from Rome, has pleaded not guilty.

Both criminal cases are in the Western Circuit and Anderson’s attorney Steve Sadow of Atlanta said that he would waive venue in Oconee County so as to try both indictments in Athens.

However, Gonzalez said a victim has raised safety concerns in regards to having the trial in Clarke County.

Norris gave attorneys 30 days to find case law on trying cases from different jurisdictions in one county and he asked Gonzalez to consult with the two women on a location for the trial.

The case could possibly be tried later this fall as Norris has criminal trial weeks for Oconee in November and Clarke in October and November.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Judge to decided between Athens or Oconee as location for rape trial