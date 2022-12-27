Oconee Blotter: Work dispute leads to gunshots in Bogart

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:

SHOPLIFTER LEAVES: On Dec. 11, a man arrived at Home Depot on Epps Bridge Parkway in a white work van. Inside the store, he took a Milwaukee Bluetooth radio, four tubes of calk and a Anvil spray shield, all valued at $173, and proceeded to leave. An employee confronted him, but the man just kept going and left in his van.

TEENS ARRESTED: On Dec. 7, Deputy Dustin Mines was dispatched shortly after 9 p.m. to a crash on New High Shoals Road, where witnesses saw a pickup crash into a ditch then leave with broken headlights and the muffler hanging off. Deputy Bradley Vaughn spotted the pickup and made a traffic stop. The driver, a 19-year-old Watkinsville resident, said he swerved to avoid a deer, lost control and crashed. The teen, who smelled of alcohol, denied drinking, then admitted he had two beers. The passengers, a 17-year-old Bishop resident, was sitting on some Michelob beer in an apparent effort to hide the drinks. Both were charged with alcohol violations.

GUN PULLED: On Dec. 12, Deputy Baer Schiffer was dispatched to Snows Mill Road, Bogart, where a 64-year-old man had engaged in a fight with a 36-year-old man. The older man said he was upset because the other man called to say he wasn’t coming to work because he had another job. They had an altercation and the older man said he got his gun and shot a tree as a way of getting the other man’s attention. However, he admitted he was “too old for this kind of stuff.” He was charged with assault and pointing a gun.

PHONE STOLEN: On Dec. 12, Deputy Annessa Glenn was dispatched to the Spectrum store on Epps Bridge Parkway, where a cell phone was stolen. A suspect was identified as a 28-year-old woman from Beverly Hills, Fla.

FORCED SHOPLIFTING: On Dec. 12, Deputy Jo Redford was dispatched to Walmart after a woman was apprehended after she loaded almost $1,000 worth of merchandise into a cart and tried to leave without paying. The 23-year-old Bishop woman told the deputy that her father ordered her to steal the items.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Oconee Blotter: Bogart man shoots tree; Walmart shoplifter apprehended