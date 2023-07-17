Oconee Blotter: Fireworks fun in Bishop ends with neighbors fighting

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:

MIRANDA RIGHTS: On June 28, Deputy Brian Meadows was dispatched to Walmart, where a loss prevention officer had detained two men, ages 19 and 20, from Hendersonville, Tenn. The men were caught on camera concealing $60 worth of merchandise and trying to leave. The deputy read them their Miranda rights. One suspect refused to talk, while the other confessed.

SHOPLIFTER LEAVES: On July 1, Lt. Chris Higginbotham was dispatched to Publix on Experiment Station Road, where a man made two shoplifting trips into the store where he took meat and beer valued at more than $500. The man, who had long gray hair and drove a new Ford Bronco, has been identified as a 56-year-old Athens man. Warrants will be taken out.

FELONY SHOPLIFTING: On July 3, Cpl. Quinton NeSmith was dispatched to Lowe’s where a 38-year-old Winder man was caught for felony shoplifting after he tried to leave with $518 in merchandise. A ranking officer with the sheriff’s office happened to be at the store and he heard an employee remark that the man had just shoplifted. The officer went into the parking lot and confronted the man, who remained until a deputy arrived to take him to jail.

TEMPERS FLARE: On July 4, Sgt. Sonyia Burchett and three other deputies went about 9:30 p.m. to a home in Bishop, where tempers flared during an Independence Day fireworks celebration. A 52-year-old man and his wife were outside shooting fireworks, which disturbed his neighbor, also 52, because he said the fireworks were landing on his property. The neighbor went over to speak with the man, but the “situation escalated quickly.” The man shooting the fireworks told officers that after shooting fireworks he was waiting for the smoke to clear when his neighbor came over in a confrontational manner. The two men began fighting. The wife of the fireworks shooter said her husband was shooting in a legal and safe manner. The fight had ended when deputies arrived. Another neighbor told the deputy he heard yelling, cussing, and saw the two men wrestling. However, he never saw who threw the first punch.

MAKEUP NEEDED: On July 4, Deputies Brian Meadows and Jonny Richards were dispatched to Walmart, where an 18-year-old Colbert woman was detained for shoplifting $30 worth of makeup. The woman explained she needed the makeup because she had hickeys on her neck that needed to be covered before she went to work.

RECKLESS DRIVING: On July 2, deputies were notified of a reckless driver in a black SUV traveling toward Watkinsville on Georgia Highway 15. A motorist reported the vehicle was “all over the road.” Deputy Annessa Glenn spotted the vehicle and when she pulled behind it, the driver slammed on brakes. Soon afterward she conducted a traffic stop. The driver, a 39-year-old man from Dahlonega, had a blank look on his face and his eyes showed small pupils. He stumbled upon exiting the vehicle and explained he had rods in his knees. The man failed sobriety tests and was taken to a hospital to have blood withdrawn.

EVIL THEFT: On July 3, Sgt. Sonyia Burchett was dispatched to Bath & Body Works at the Oconee Connector, where two women entered and began putting candles in their baskets. An employee recognized them because they had shoplifted before. One of the thieves threw a glass candle container toward the back of the store near a family with small children. During this diversion, the two women left the store. Another customer overheard one thief tell the other that if anyone attempts to stop them, she would beat them up. The candles are valued at more than $600.

SHOPLIFTER CAUGHT: On July 4, Deputy Brian Meadows was dispatched to Walmart, where a 27-year-old Athens man was caught skip scanning merchandise identified as vitamins and tampons.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Oconee Blotter: Shoplifter steals makeup to hide her hickey