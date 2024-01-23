Oconee Blotter: Hoschton couple arrested in store parking lot

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:

SHOPLIFTING CHARGE: On Jan. 7, Deputy Doug Mattocks was dispatched to Walmart, where he and a loss prevention officer watched as a couple began checking out groceries. The 23-year-old Athens man held three packs of meat in his hand and only scanned one before putting them in a bag. He placed two more meat packs on the shelf and the woman put them in a bag without scanning. As they left, they were confronted. Before they were taken to jail, a family friend was called to take custody of their 2-year-old child.

STOLEN CAR: On Jan. 7, Deputy Lex Ogan was notified over the FLOCK system that a stolen Ford 2020 Escape was coming into Oconee County by way of Macon Highway. Ogan drove in that direction and entered Athens Ridge Apartments, where he located the Escape, now parked and unoccupied. A McDonald’s cup was in the console. The owner of the Escape was contacted at his home in Athens and he said he knew no one in that apartment complex and the cup did not belong to him. Athens-Clarke police asked that the vehicle be towed so it could be processed for evidence.

SHOPLIFTER CAUGHT: On Jan. 7, Deputy Lex Ogan was dispatched to Walmart, where a loss prevention officer watched as a 23-year-old Athens man selected a sweater and put it on. The man then put a pair of gloves in his pocket. The man was stopped before he could leave the store. The suspect could offer no reason as to his behavior, but he offered to pay for the items. He was taken to jail.

DRUGS SEIZED: On Jan. 10, Deputy Lex Ogan and three other deputies investigated a matter at the Quik Trip at the Oconee Connector. They were told a couple was passed out in a vehicle parked at the store for almost 45 minutes. The deputy noticed a man passed out behind the driver’s seat with a large amount of food spilled on his chest and stomach. A woman was passed out with her head lying on the console. And a small child was in the backseat strapped into a child’s seat. After managing to awaken the couple, the man, who was sweating, said they had visited friends in Greene County and were returning to their home in Hoschton. During the investigation in which some drugs were found, the 27-year-old woman admitted to using methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin. The man was initially uncooperative, but admitted to taking fentanyl. They were both taken to jail and the child removed for its safety.

MAN ARRESTED: On Jan. 9, Deputy Dustin Mines was on patrol in Bogart when he stopped to check on a Chevrolet Tahoe parked on the Atlanta Highway. He ran the tag and found it was suspended and there was no insurance on the vehicle. He discovered the driver, a 24-year-old Statham man, had his license suspended because he was not paying his child support. The man was taken to jail and his female companion was released.

STOLEN MOTORCYCLE: On Jan. 9, Deputy Robert Perrin was dispatched to a location on Jefferson Avenue, Bogart, to to assist the Banks County Sheriff’s Office with an investigation. The officer questioned a man about a truck, but he also observed a motorcycle. He ran the tag and discovered the Kawasaki was reported stolen out of Arcade. The bike was rusty and several parts were missing.

TWO BEERS: On Jan. 14, Deputy Dylan Pulliam was on routine patrol when he stopped a Ford F-150 traveling on Epps Bridge Parkway at a high rate of speed. A traffic stop was initiated. The deputy observed the man had glassy, watery eyes and spoke with slurred speech. The 26-year-old Athens man confessed that he drank two beers. After failing roadside sobriety tests he was charged with DUI and child endangerment as a woman and infant were in the backseat.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Oconee Blotter: Athens DUI suspect confesses to drinking 2 beers