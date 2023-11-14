Oconee Blotter: Man arrested after driving 15 mph on Athens Perimeter

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:

CROWN ROYAL BAG: On Oct. 30, Deputy Boris Argueta was on patrol about midnight when he spotted two vehicles parked at the 76 Gas Station in Bishop, which was closed. Upon stopping, a 40-year-old Monroe man exited one vehicle and told the officer he had engine trouble and the 35-year-old woman with him had arrived to help. The woman identified herself and left saying she was going to get her father to help. The officer discovered the man was wanted on a warrant from Barrow County. During the arrest, the officer located a purple Crown Royal bag that contained some methamphetamine. The man was charged with possessing the drug and taken to jail.

METH FOUND: On Oct. 30, Deputy Boris Argueta was on patrol before 1 a.m. when he drove into the Racetrac on Macon Highway and saw a man sleeping in a car parked at a gas pump. The officer shined his light on the man and woke him. As they conversed, the office noticed a plastic baggy hanging out of the man’s shirt pocket. He asked the 38-year-old Buckhead man what he had. The man looked at the bag in his pocket and exhaled an expletive. The bag contained meth and the man was taken to jail.

AGITATED MAN: On Oct. 31, Deputy William Reynolds was dispatched to a dispute between a man and woman that began in the drive-thru at Jim 'N Nicks BBQ at the Oconee Connector. The 63-year-old Athens woman explained that they were having an argument and after they were given their food, her 60-year-old boyfriend threw it out the window. He then exited the car and began leaving. The deputy located the man and began talking to him when the woman drove up. He then began yelling and exclaimed, “I’m a man. I can say what I (expletive) want to say.” Due to his loud behavior, the man was informed he was being arrested for public drunkenness. He resisted the deputy, causing the deputy’s body camera to fall off twice. The man was eventually put in a squad car and transported to jail. The woman explained he acts like that when he drinks.

Sex crimes: Watkinsville man charged with distributing child pornography

Oconee Blotter: Series of car break-ins nabs crooks two guns, computer, and $5,000 cash

RECKLESS DRIVING: On Nov. 2, Deputy Christopher Haag was dispatched shortly before 6 p.m. to a 911 call about a reckless driver traveling on the Athens Perimeter. Another motorist reported the Buick Encore was traveling between 15 to 20 mph on the 65-mph zone highway and it was swerving in the road and almost hit a guardrail. Haag located the Buick stopped on the roadside, where the driver was turning his headlights off and on. Deputy Lex Ogan arrived and he asked the man what was going on. The man replied nothing. When asked about his driving, the man said he was trying to “limp” his car down the road due to almost being out of gas. When asked if he knew where he was, he replied he was on the side of the highway. He resisted sobriety tests and said, “Hey man, I wasn’t driving. Who saw me drive?” After he was frisked, the man said, “The state of Georgia can kiss my (expletive) and all of you can go (expletive) yourselves.” The 44-year-old man, who had a license with a South Carolina address, was charged with DUI and obstruction.

HOME ENTERED: On Oct. 31, Deputy Steven Heckler was dispatched about 9:30 a.m. to a home on Day Drive in Bogart, where a woman called 911 to report she walked into the home that was up for sale and was confronted by a man. She fled the house and took photos of the man as he exited. When the officer arrived, she pointed to a tree and the officer saw a man wearing a black jumpsuit behind the tree. The 28-year-old Monroe man was looking at the officer who called him out. The man replied, “The house was for sale.” The woman wanted the man banned from the location and the officer charged him with trespassing.

THEFT REPORTED: On Oct. 30, someone entered a house under construction on Resurgence Drive, Watkinsville, and stole $1,000 in construction items including power tools, light fixtures and copper piping.

TEEN DRINKER: On Nov. 1, Deputy Lex Ogan was patrolling about 2 a.m. on U.S. Highway 441 in Bishop, when he encountered a Jeep Compass that didn’t dim its bright lights. He made a traffic stop and could smell alcohol on the 18-year-old female driving the Jeep. The Social Circle woman denied drinking, but when asked to perform sobriety tests she explained she had an injured ankle that hurt. She later admitted having two shots of vodka. There were other passengers in the Jeep, all under 21, and one was cited for possessing tobacco by a minor. The driver was charged with DUI and having a fraudulent driver’s license.

THEFT: On Nov. 2, Deputy Seth McCart and Cpl. Quinton NeSmith met with a 44-year-old Athens woman who said her car was entered on Elder Street in Bogart. The thief stole a purse, wallet, Mexican ID card, $200 cash and a debit card.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Oconee Blotter: Agitated man arrested after dispute with girlfriend