Oconee Blotter: Man charged after returning stolen Rolex watch

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:

NEW YORKER: On Sept. 19, Deputy Robert Perrin was dispatched to Walmart, where a loss prevention officer had detained a 39-year-old man from Bronx, N.Y., for shoplifting. The man attempted to leave without paying for a camping table and pack of T-shirts, all valued at $45.

SHOPLIFTER CAUGHT: On Sept. 21, Deputy Joshua Warren was dispatched to Walmart, where a shoplifting suspect had left the store with her companions. The 28-year-old Winder woman was confronted while leaving, and while she surrendered items in her cart, she refused to return items placed in her backpack. Warren spotted the vehicle on Epps Bridge Parkway and made a traffic stop, where she was taken into custody.

THEFT SUSPECT: On Sept. 22, Deputy Steven Heckler was dispatched to a home on Evergreen Park, where a 25-year-old woman reported the theft of her Rolex watch valued at $20,000. The watch was missing from a drawer in a bathroom, which had been undergoing a renovation. One of the two workers had “sketchy” behavior and was once seen hiding behind a door. A co-worker called this man, who was not at the job site, and he confessed to taking the watch, but would return it. He arrived at the house with the watch and some dental floss he also stole. The deputy took the 25-year-old man to jail on a felony theft charge.

THEFT MOTIVE: On Sept. 28, Deputy Steven Heckler wad dispatched to a home on Beechnut Lane in Watkinsville, where a woman discovered that someone entered her vehicle, damaged the glove compartment and stole about $10 in change. The woman said the crime may have occurred in retaliation to her stance on a matter involving the Oconee Cultural Arts Foundation in Watkinsville. The victim did not elaborate, but board members recently fired the executive director and the office administrator for undisclosed reasons. The woman explained that attorneys are now involved in the OCAF matter. The deputy spent about 45 minutes at the crime scene.

METH SEIZED: On Sept. 22, Deputy Lex Ogan was patrolling on Macon Highway, when he observed a black Ford Expedition turn in front of him causing the officer to hit his brakes to avoid a collision. After a traffic stop, the deputy noticed the man had glassy eyes and smelled of alcohol. The man explained he was headed to the Waffle House and about two hours earlier drank a Terrapin beer. Later the man admitted he had consumed liquor. After the 53-year-old Bishop man was charged with DUI, he was found in possession of meth, some in powder form and some in the form of pills and capsules. The deputy also found $1,578 cash. The man explained the cash by saying he had sold 10 Trey Anastasio Band concert tickets for $100 each.

GUNS STOLEN: On Sept. 23, Cpl. Pat Holl met with a 49-year-old Winder man, who explained he had loaned his vehicle to his son to attend a wedding on Hebron Church Road in Oconee. During the event, someone entered the unlocked vehicle and stole his Taurus G3 9mm pistol, along with his credit cards and driver’s license. Deputy Boris Argueta also met with a 23-year-old Watkinsville man who attended the same wedding. This man reported someone entered his pickup and stole a Sig Sauer P365-X pistol with a Wilson Combat grip, along with a flashlight and headlamp.

METH SEIZED: On Sept. 25, Cpl. Kenji Dorsey responded just before midnight to a call at the Friendship Recreation Center off North Macon Highway, where a person reported seeing a Dodge Dakota pickup backed up to the swimming pool. The 40-year-old Comer man in the pickup explained he lives out of his truck, but he didn’t know why he was at this location. During a search of the pickup, the deputy located some meth and took the man to jail.

SHOPLIFTERS CAUGHT: On Sept. 27, Deputy Annessa Glenn was dispatched to Walmart, where two roommates from Athens were spotting shoplifting a variety of products from cosmetics to hair supplies. The 19-year-old suspect placed some items in her purse, while the 20-year-old woman concealed items inside her clothing. They were confronted as they attempted to leave. The merchandise was valued at $433.

AGGRESSIVE SHOPLIFTER: On Sept. 28, Deputy Bill Reynolds was dispatched to Walmart for a shoplifting suspect, who just the previous day had become aggressive in the store. A loss prevention officer was with the suspect, who was ordered by the deputy to go inside an office. The 49-year-old Athens man just looked at the deputy, who repeated his command. The man finally complied and entered the office, but he began swearing and yelling that he had not stolen anything. The man was placed in handcuffs and the officer found concealed in his clothing a Mountain Dew, along with Snickers and Hershey’s candies.

