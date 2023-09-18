Oconee Blotter: Man in pink bra uses rope for personal satisfaction

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:

BRAKE LIGHTS: On Sept. 8, Deputy Bill Reynolds was monitoring traffic on Malcom Bridge Road near Lenru Road when he observed a Nissan Sentra with a failed brake light. After a traffic stop, the 56-year-old Norcross man indicated he only spoke Spanish, so the deputy asked him in Spanish for his driver’s license. The man was unlicensed, so he was taken to jail and the car turned over to a passenger.

STOLEN BRA: On Sept. 8, Deputy Jonathan Strum was dispatched to Walmart, where a 23-year-old Monroe woman was taken into custody for shoplifting. She was observed browsing in the store and drinking two White Claw beverages, then putting on a bra and placing some chewing gum in her pocket. She was also banned from Walmart.

PINK BRA: On Sept. 9, Deputy Annessa Glenn responded to a report that a caller had seen a body on the side of Georgia Highway 316 near Mars Hill Road. She arrived about 2:40 a.m. and as she shined a flashlight in the tree line, she observed a man crouching down behind a tree. She called out to the person and a man exited the woods wearing a pink bra, tank top and white underwear briefs. She also noticed a rope on the ground. The man, who was wearing pink lipstick, gave his name as George, but it was actually Leroy. After getting his correct name, the deputy determined that he had been barred from Oconee County. He finally explained he was in the woods engaging in auto-erotic strangulation with the rope. Upon learning he was going to jail, he asked the deputy if it was necessary to arrest him as his bond on a previous arrest was set at $10,000. The 71-year-old Athens man was transported to jail, where he was incarcerated without bond due to a contempt of court charge. A judge, for a reason not revealed in the report, had ordered him to stay out of the county.

TWO DRINKS: On Sept. 9, Deputy Dustin Mines was patrolling on Georgia Highway 316 near Mars Hill Road when he saw a 2011 Ford Taurus fail to maintain its lane. He conducted a traffic stop and could smell marijuana smoke, but the 29-year-old Meriwether County man denied smoking weed. A breath test also showed the presence of alcohol and he admitted having two drinks. He was charged with DUI.

MAYBE TWO: On Sept. 9, Deputy Annessa Glenn was patrolling on Georgia Highway 316 near Monroe Highway when she saw a Ford Fusion cross the fog line. She made a traffic stop and the 21-year-old Bogart woman, with bloodshot eyes, explained she had been to a wedding and maybe had two drinks. An alcohol test showed a reading of 0.14 and she was charged with DUI.

EXCAVATER STOLEN: On Sept. 9, Deputy Boris Argueta responded to a report of a stolen mini excavator at a construction site at the Oconee Connector. The Takeuchi brand machine was valued at $25,000. The tractor does have a tracking device.

SPIDER DISTRACTION: On Sept. 12, Cpl. Lex Ogan was traveling on Highway 316 when he saw a Nissan Rogue swerving in the road. He followed and as the behavior continued, he made a traffic stop. The 30-year-old Augusta woman explained she was trying to kill a spider. The woman had watery eyes, slurred speech and smelled of alcohol, but she denied drinking. However, she explained she had other issues that may contribute to her driving including an eye stigmatism, arthritis in the hips and a disc problem in her back. She failed roadside sobriety tests and was uncooperative in blowing into an alcohol testing device. However, she was charged with DUI.

MAN ARRESTED: On Sept. 12, Cpl. Kenji Dorsey and Deputy Doug Mattocks were dispatched to Highland Oaks subdivision where a resident heard a woman calling for help. Deputies arrived and the woman was uncooperative, but eventually confessed that she was choked by her 30-year-old male companion. The man came outside and became loud and uncooperative as deputies tried to find out what happened. He was eventually charged with aggravated assault and obstruction.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Oconee Blotter: Athens man wearing pink bra violated judge's ban