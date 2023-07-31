Oconee Blotter: Motorcycle driver screams at family in road rage, victim shows him his gun

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:

ROAD RAGE: On July 21, Deputies Lex Ogan and Brian Meadows were dispatched to a road rage incident involving a SUV and motorcycle. A 55-year-old man, his wife, and son were headed home on Hodges Mill Road after having dinner when they slowed to make a turn into their neighborhood. A motorcycle drove up near them and the driver flipped them off and began screaming at the family. They waited in the roadway until he drove off, then continued home. However, the biker came back at a high rate of speed. The biker, a 24-year-old Watkinsville man, was still screaming and cussing when the victim said he pulled up his shirt to show he was carrying a sidearm. The angry biker then accelerated toward the victim, who stepped out of the way. The biker hit the man’s SUV with his hand before leaving. But he returned again, so the victim said he picked up a log. The man drove away. More deputies arrived and the suspect was located on Carol Drive. He told the deputy he was out for a pleasure ride when the SUV stopped on Hodges Mill Road and blocked him. He said he did follow the SUV and confront the driver. He alleged the man showed him the firearm and challenged him to a fight, but he left. The motorcyclist was arrested on several charges.

ROGERS ROAD: On July 18, Deputy Brian Meadows was dispatched to Rogers Road, Bogart, after a resident reported finding an abandoned 2013 Dodge Caravan. The deputy determined the van belonged to Med Care Transport and was reported stolen in Winder.

MEAT THEFT: On July 21, deputies Brian Meadows and Lex Ogan were dispatched to Walmart, where two shoplifting suspects dropped a backpack full of meat and ran after being confronted. They fled in a GMC van, which was stopped by Sgt. Andrew Henderson. The 48-year-old Winder man said he stole the 12 steaks because he was “just hungry.” The 35-year-old woman said they entered the store to get “some meat.” She denied the shoplifting, saying they dropped the goods before actually leaving the store. At the jail, the woman gave jailers her sister’s name, so she was also charged with giving a false name.

BAD ROTORS: On July 18, Deputy Dustin Mines was patrolling U.S. Highway 78 when he saw a 2006 Jeep Liberty crash into the rear of a tow truck hauling an ambulance. The deputy stopped at the wreck and the Jeep driver said he was unable to stop due to bad rotors on the brakes. The 18-year-old Watkinsville man spoke with slurred speech. The deputy found an open case of Miller Lite beer in the Jeep, along with Coors Light. The deputy also recovered some pills, Xanax and a muscle relaxer. The teen was charged with DUI and other offenses.

FAST MOTORCYCLE: On July 19, Deputy Dustin Mines was working traffic on Georgia Highway 316 when a motorcycle approached at 100 mph. The deputy activated his lights and siren and the motorcycle sped off passing numerous vehicles. The Honda CBR600 came to a stop at Mars Hill Road. The 47-year-old Commerce man denied he was trying to elude the deputy and explained he was going to visit his probation officer in Winder. He was taken to jail.

Oconee Blotter: New Yorker sends Watkinsville woman wrong kitten

Oconee: New Oconee County Administration Building opens with ceremony

FRAUD: On July 19, a 41-year-old Oconee woman reported her husband tried to log onto his YouTube account, but the password would not work. The couple discovered they were also signed out of their three e-mail accounts. The YouTube account was signed in by someone using a telephone number from Nigeria.

SHOOTING VICTIM: On July 20, Deputy Annessa Glenn stopped a vehicle at the Oconee Connector because the driver was wanted on a warrant in DeKalb County. Cpl. Daniel Ellis spoke to the man who explained he was injured by a gunshot inflicted a few weeks ago. The man said it was a long story, but he was hit by a stray bullet in Conyers. The deputy contacted Conyers police, but they had no record of such a shooting. The man had an entrance and exit wound in his right thigh. He was jailed on the warrant.

GUITAR FRAUD: On July 20, Deputy Annessa Glenn was dispatched to the Guitar Center at the Oconee Connector, where Athens-Clarke Police Detective Daniel Freeland was recovering a guitar stolen in Athens. The officer had evidence where a 37-year-old Athens man sold the guitar to the business for $250. The suspect faces a theft by deception charge in Oconee.

CAT FOOD: On July 21, deputies Brian Meadows and Lex Ogan went to Walmart where a woman was detained for stealing about $93 in cat food and treats. The 25-year-old suspect from Monroe said she stole the food because she didn’t want to borrow money and she thought she wouldn’t get caught.

HUNGRY SUSPECT: On July 22, deputies Lex Ogan and Brian Meadows were dispatched to a disturbance involving three women at Walmart. The persons had left, but the deputies knew one woman was wanted on a warrant from Oglethorpe County. They located the woman in a vehicle parked nearby behind a restaurant. The 30-year-old Athens woman was in the passenger seat eating a chalupa. The officer told her to exit the vehicle, but she refused saying, “Let me finish my chalupa.” The deputy insisted she get out, but she said, “I’m just so hungry.” She kept eating, but the deputies got her out and took her to jail.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Oconee Blotter: Shoplifters go to Walmart looking for meat`