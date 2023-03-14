Oconee Blotter: Motorist with snake taken to jail, but snake eludes deputies

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:

WRECK: On Feb. 27, Deputy Annessa Glenn and four other deputies responded to a wreck on Hog Mountain Road near Willow Creek Drive. A 32-year-old Kennesaw man was standing outside his car which had traveled off the road and hit a utility pole. The man, who was sweating profusely, admitted he had smoked some marijuana, but insisted he wasn’t drunk. He had a faint odor of alcohol. He refused a blood test, but was taken to jail on a DUI charge.

PHONE DISPUTE: On Feb. 27, Deputy Christopher Haag met with a 23-year-old Athens man, who said his ex-girlfriend won’t return his iPhone 13 for which he is still making payments. The man and the 26-year-old Bishop woman were in a relationship for about a year before they split. The deputy called the woman, who said she is under the impression that he provided the phone to her as a gift. The deputy explained this is a civil matter and the man said he wanted a report to give his attorney.

SNAKE QUANDARY: On Feb. 25, Deputy Dustin Mines stopped a Chevrolet Silverado on the Athens Perimeter after seeing it almost cause a wreck because the lights on a trailer it was towing were not working. When Mines walked up to the vehicle, he saw that the driver had a yellow snake curled around his arm. The deputy told the 39-year-old Columbia, S.C., man to put the snake in a box. The man did. When the deputy learned the man's license was suspended and he was wanted on a warrant from Dekalb County, he was placed under arrest. The deputy called animal control to get the snake, but they informed him they didn’t handle snakes. Next, he called the Department of Natural Resources, but they had no one available. Then he called Morgan County to reach a “reptile resource manager,” who agreed to respond. More deputies arrived, but they realized the snake was out of the box and hiding so they called Wilson’s Towing to get the truck. However, the suspect’s father called and said he was en route. The tow was canceled, and the truck with its reptile was released to the suspect’s father.

BIG LOSS: On Feb. 28, a 77-year-old Bogart man reported someone called to tell him there was an active warrant for him because he failed to report to jury duty. The man believed the unidentified caller so he obtained $5,000 cash and was able to provide it to the caller at two Bitcoin machines in Athens. The report did not explain how the man realized he had been deceived.

BROTHERS ARGUE: On Feb. 28, Deputy Jo Redford was dispatched to a home south of Farmington, where a 65-year-old man reported his brother stole the windows, two doors and a stove at the home, then replaced them with cheaper versions. The brother came up and told the deputy he didn’t know what his brother was talking about. However, he alleged the brother removed the back of his TV and replaced it with the back from another TV. He also advised, his brother pushed him recently and broke his wrist. Another deputy arrived and gave the complaining brother a ride to a gas station on Highway 441, but the other brother became upset because deputies did not take his sibling to jail.

HOT CHEETOS: On Feb. 26, Cpl. Pat Holl responded to a call of a suspicious Buick LaCrosse parked along U.S. Highway 78 near Bogart. He woke a woman sitting behind the wheel and she explained she was tired and that’s why she stopped. When the deputy smelled marijuana, the 37-year-old St. Petersburg, Fla., resident said she had a medical marijuana license from Florida. However, during a search of the car and a bag in the car, officers found items infused with marijuana compound of THC, including chocolate Expresso, Doritos, Flaming Hot Cheetos, gummies, and tea. Also found were four jars of marijuana, cannabis spray, a blunt cutter and rolling papers. She was taken to jail on distribution of drugs charges.

