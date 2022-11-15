Oconee Blotter: Secret pot smoking hideout found; teens scatter

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:

SHOPLIFTER ESCAPES: Oct. 27, Deputy Annessa Glenn was dispatched to Home Depot on Epps Bridge Parkway, where a loss prevention officer reported he confronted a man trying to leave the store without paying for about $1,000 worth of Milwaukee and DeWalt power tools. The thief quickly left the store and departed the area in a tan colored Nissan Altima.

WOMAN HIDES: On Oct. 28, Deputy Jonny Richards went to a home near Watkinsville to serve an arrest warrant on a 20-year-old woman. When he arrived, two teenagers told the deputy that the woman wasn’t there. The 16-year-old informed the deputy that the woman was likely in Oglethorpe County and hadn’t been at this location for months. When the officer asked to search the house, a man in the house objected, but he finally allowed officers inside. The woman was found hiding in a bedroom and was taken to jail.

SMOKING TEENS: On Oct. 28, Deputy Doug Mattocks was dispatched to check on a suspicious Toyota 4-Runner parked outside a vacant house on Old Epps Bridge Road. He knocked on the front door and no one answered, but he could hear “a bunch of shuffling” inside. The odor of marijuana smoke permeated the air. Walking to the backside, he saw numerous teenage boys climbing out a hole in the house and running for the woods. Three boys tried to make it to the Toyota and were detained. They were later released to their parents. The owner of the house did not want to prosecute.

RELATIVES SURPRISED: On Nov. 1, a 19-year-old resident of Oconee reported that while on Snapchat he received a text from a person asking for a selfie. When he refused, the person revealed they had his nude pictures and unless he paid $800 the photos would be shared with his contacts. The teen didn’t have the money and the person sent the nude photos to his social media contacts, which resulted in him getting calls from his relatives. The teen then agreed to pay $500, but he told the extortionist that he couldn’t pay until he received his paycheck. The extortionist, however, wanted the money now. The teen hung up and called 911 for help.

BIG CHECK: On Oct. 28, Deputy Jonny Richards spoke with a 66-year-old resident of Bishop, who explained she wrote a check to her dentist for $55. Someone obtained the check and changed the name of the recipient and changed the amount to $8,800. The check cleared the bank.

SLEEPER AWAKENED: On Oct. 29, Deputy Devan Blair was dispatched about 1:30 a.m. to the Oconee Connector, where a motorist reported a Toyota 4-Runner was stopped at the light and never moved even for green lights. The deputy observed that the driver was asleep with the vehicle still in the drive gear. After knocking on the window, the driver awoke, looked at the deputy and took off. The deputy pursued the vehicle down Mars Hill Road until it finally stopped. The driver, a 25-year-old Watkinsville man, got out with his hands up. He dropped to his knees and then laid on his belly. The man, who smelled of alcohol, was arrested and charged with DUI.

ANGRY JUDGE: On Oct. 29, a 56-year-old Bishop woman reported she received a call from a man she believed was an Oconee County sheriff’s deputy who informed her she had missed jury duty. The judge was very angry and was going to have her arrested, the man explained. However, she could pay a fine now to avoid being arrested. She sent $600 on Venmo. She later found out she had been scammed.

SUING EVERYBODY: On Oct. 30, Deputy Collin Worsham was dispatched to a location to meet a Clarke County Sheriff’s deputy to pick up a 34-year-old Athens woman wanted in Oconee on warrants. When he opened the door on his cruiser, the woman warned she was going to sue everyone when she got out of jail.

WOOD THIEVES: On Oct. 31, a man reported that someone went onto some property he owns on the 5000 block of Hog Mountain Road and stole a stack of wood that was cut for sale. The missing firewood was valued at $400.

TIP THIEF: On Oct. 31, Lt. Scott Underwood was dispatched to Starbucks on Epps Bridge Parkway, where a woman going through the drive-thru stole a tip bottle containing about $25. She was described as a white female, in her 50s, wearing a black shirt and a Georgia Bulldog strap around her neck. She was driving a blue or teal colored Ford Taurus and had placed black tape over the license plate numbers.

TAKING MONEY: On Oct. 31, Deputy Robert Perrin met with a 59-year-old Athens man, who said he was at Walmart and upon making his purchases he decided to get $40 in change. However, he forgot to collect the money. A store video shows a woman go to the checkout machine, where she makes her purchases, then collects the $40 and puts it in her pocket.

