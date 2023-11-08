Oconee Blotter: Series of car break-ins nabs crooks two guns, computer, and $5,000 cash

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:

RUNAWAY CART: On Oct. 25, Deputy Jonathan Strum was dispatched to the parking lot of Publix on Experiment Station Road, where a 54-year-old Bishop woman pointed out a shopping cart that rammed into the side of her vehicle causing a dent. The 66-year-old Watkinsville woman using the cart explained she was unloading her merchandise when the cart began rolling away.

DUI CHARGED: On Oct. 25, Deputy Dustin Mines was patrolling about 6:15 p.m. on Dials Mill Road when he drove up to a Mercedes stopped in the middle of the road blocking traffic. He approached the driver and noticed she had a black eye and cuts on her legs and arms. The woman explained her wounds hurt so she stopped to apply cream. The 50-year-old Bogart woman spoke with slurred speech and couldn’t keep her balance. She was charged with DUI and transported to a hospital for a blood test.

DITCH CRASH: On Oct. 26, Deputy Jonathan Strum was dispatched to a wreck off Mars Hill Road, Watkinsville, where a Chevrolet Colorado crashed on the roadside. The driver, a 48-year-old Watkinsville, man had slurred speech and was agitated. The man was unsure how the wreck occurred. The man, who admitted drinking vodka, was charged with DUI and endangering a child as his young pre-teen daughter was in the vehicle.

SPEEDER CHARGED: On Oct. 28, Deputy Boris Argueta was traveling on Georgia Highway 316 near Bogart when he clocked a vehicle going 80 mph. When he stopped the vehicle, the driver apologized for speeding. The 22-year-old Dacula man had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol. The man removed a Halloween costume he was wearing and submitted to some sobriety tests. During the tests, he began vomiting numerous times and medics were called before he was taken to jail on a DUI charge.

ENTERING AUTOS: On Oct. 27 and 28, deputies responded to a series of entering autos. A resident of Arizona Bend reported someone entered his vehicle and stole a S&W pistol valued at $700. A resident of Millstone Run reported a key to her BMW was stolen. A resident of Meriweather Drive reported someone stole an envelope in the console that contained $5,000 cash. A resident of McNutt Crossing reported thieves stole a Chromebook, Airpods and 9mm handgun.

CAR CRASHES: On Oct. 28, Deputy Lex Ogan and four other deputies responded to a crash on Mars Hill Road near Fieldstone Road, where a Nissan Altima was found overturned onto its roof. The motor was still running. The driver, a 28-year-old Covington woman, reported she had left a Halloween party and crashed after becoming distracted while using her phone. The woman admitted having three beers, but later changed it to four. She initially refused medical treatment, then decided she wanted to go to a hospital. She will be charged with DUI.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Oconee Blotter: Car break-ins reported, guns, cash, computer stolen