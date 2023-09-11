Oconee Blotter: Six traffic pullovers ended with trips to jail in Oconee County

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:

BRAKE LIGHTS: On Aug. 30, Deputy Dustin Mines was monitoring traffic on Epps Bridge Parkway when he saw a 2006 Jeep Cherokee with a brake light out. After a traffic stop, it was determined the license plate belonged on a Cadillac, there was no insurance on the Jeep, and the driver was wanted on a warrant out of Clarke County. The 21-year-old Athens woman was taken to jail.

NO SEATBELTS: On Sept. 2, Cpl. Lex Ogan was patrolling on Epps Bridge Parkway when he saw a 2015 Nissan Altima and neither the driver nor passenger were wearing seatbelts. After a traffic stop, the 19-year-old Athens man admitted he had recently been ticketed for a seat belt violation. He also didn’t have a valid license and was taken to jail. The 20-year-old passenger was given a ticket.

DUI CHARGED: On Sept. 2, Cpl. Lex Ogan was dispatched to a three-vehicle wreck on Georgia Highway 316, where a 29-year-old Snellville woman said she allowed a vehicle to merge in front of her, but she had to come to a stop and her car was hit in the rear. The other driver said the woman made a sudden stop and he was unable to stop in time. She admitted to smoking marijuana and failed a sobriety test. She was charged with DUI and child endangerment due to a child in the car.

BRAKE LIGHTS: On Sept. 6, Cpl. Lex Ogan was traveling on U.S. Highway 78 near Bogart when he came upon a 2012 Kia Optima with its brake lights out. After a stop, he determined the 46-year-old Bethlehem woman had a suspended license due to two super speeder violations, which under state law she is considered a high risk driver. The woman was not supposed to be driving so she was taken to jail.

Oconee Blotter: Walmart shoplifting suspect attempts to hide in Kohls

TRUCK VIOLATION: On Sept. 6, Deputy Chris Haag was patrolling on Mars Hill Road when he stopped a tractor-trailer rig for traveling on the road. The 41-year-old Savannah man explained he didn’t know such trucks were restricted on this road. The man’s CDL license was not valid. The man’s 43-year-old brother was in the truck and he was arrested after the deputy learned the man was wanted by Savannah police. The trailer attached to the truck was also being operated with a blown tire.

SKULL CUT: On Sept. 6, Deputy Baer Schiffer was dispatched to the report of a fight at a house, where a 33-year-old man was smacked over the head with a hat rack. When the deputy arrived, he found the man bleeding from the cut which already had a bandage over it. The man explained he tried to intervene when his 52-year-old mother engaged in an argument with her 46-year-old boyfriend. The boyfriend accused the victim of having a gun, but no gun was located at the house. The son was transported to a hospital for his wound.

NO INSURANCE: On Sept. 4, Deputy Annessa Glenn was patrolling on Georgia Highway 316 when she stopped a 2005 Toyota Corolla. A run on the tag showed it was not insured. The deputy attempted to explain the stop, but the driver, who had a Venezuela identification, could not speak English. Three other people in the car also could not interpret for him so the officer used a translation app to communicate with the 39-year-old Athens man. The driver was taken to jail and the passengers were transported to a nearby gas station.

Deputy arrested: Jackson County deputy fired, arrested for trespassing at private home while on duty

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Oconee Blotter: Driving violations end with handcuffs for some