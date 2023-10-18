Oconee Blotter: With son in car, a woman leads police on 100 mph car chase and wrecks

The Oconee County Sheriffs Office reported the following incidents:

STOLEN CAR: On Oct. 13, Sgt. Sonyia Wallace-Burchett was dispatched to a location off Old Epps Bridge Road and Sims Drive where a 2010 Hyundai Elantra was found abandoned. The vehicle was determined stolen out of Athens and was towed to the sheriff’s office for processing for evidence. A back window was broken.

CARDS STOLEN: On Oct. 13, Sgt. Sonyia Wallace-Burchett was dispatched to Level Up Games on North Macon Highway, where thieves burglarized the business and stole card games valued at $14,960. Most of the cards were sets of The Gathering. Investigator Matt Pilcher was sent to the store as well. This is the second burglary of the store in less than four months. On the night of July 4, the store was broken into and an estimated $15,000 in game cards were stolen.

DRUGS SEIZED: On Oct. 13, Deputy Dustin Mines was working traffic on Georgia Highway 316 near Jimmy Daniel Road when he ran the tag on an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado and it alerted him the owner was wanted on charges in DeKalb County. When the deputy attempted a traffic stop, the pickup turned onto Virgil Langford Road, accelerated and ran a stop sign. The vehicle stopped when the road came to an end. The driver, a 40-year-old Covington man, smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes. The man said he failed to stop because he was trying to hide a firearm. The deputy located a Sig Sauer M17 pistol with 21 rounds, along with three bags of methamphetamine, two bags of marijuana, digital scales, and debit cards in other people’s names. The suspect refused blood-alcohol tests, but was charged with DUI and multiple felony drug charges. He was also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

LICENSE SUSPENDED: On Oct. 14, Cpl. Quinton NeSmith was traveling on Hog Mountain Road near Malcom Bridge Road when he saw a 2017 BMW stopped in the road with no one around. He called for a wrecker and while waiting, a 28-year-old Watkinsville woman walked up with a can of gasoline. She insisted she wanted to gas up the car and leave, but the deputy determined her license was suspended. She was placed in custody and a search revealed some Adderall that was not in a proper container.

DRUGS SEIZED: On Oct. 15, Deputy Lex Ogan was working a traffic stop on Macon Highway about 2 a.m. when a Mazda 3 passed with a damaged headlight. Ogan attempted a traffic stop, but the car would not stop and it appeared at one point the passenger was attempting to exit. The Mazda fled south at 90 mph and objects came out of the car and began striking the patrol car. The items sounded like hail against the unit and the officer said it appeared someone was throwing narcotics. The car accelerated to at least 100 mph and exited on Experiment Station Road. Ogan attempted to set up a PIT stop, but the driver accelerated to more than 90 mph, then braked and attempted a turn onto Hog Mountain Road. The car hit the curbing at the Golden Pantry, where a tire blew out, the air bag deployed and the engine mounts broke. The backseat passenger, the driver’s 15-year-old son, and the 29-year-old Bogart man in the passenger seat were not injured. The man owned the car and told the deputy he attempted to get out when the driver fled. The driver, a 34-year-old Danielsville woman, asked the deputies not to harm her son. However, the deputy explained she could have killed him due to her driving. The woman, who said she had swallowed some fentanyl, was taken to a hospital. She was also wanted on warrants from Jackson, Oglethorpe and Madison counties along with Albany police. During a search police seized $2,544 cash, three bags of cocaine, some bags of meth, cell phones, grinders, and other objects. The teen's aunt in Madison County was called because she has legal custody of the youth.

