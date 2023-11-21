Oconee Blotter: Suburban stolen in Oconee County tracked to Alabama, thief arrested

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:

DUI CHARGED: On Nov. 8, Deputy Annessa Glenn was dispatched to the Texas Roadhouse off Epps Bridge Road. A man reported that he had stopped to make a turn onto Dowdy Road when a car turned and was coming straight at him. The man blew his horn and the car swerved but sideswiped his vehicle. The man said the other driver, a 34-year-old Athens woman, told him she was going inside to eat, despite an officer being called. The deputy located the woman in the restaurant. The officer noted she had red eyes and a blank expression. She was also agitated and claimed there was a blind spot in her car that caused the mishap. The woman said she had back surgery and took Percocet prior to driving to the location to celebrate an anniversary. She refused a sobriety test but was transported to a hospital for a blood test. She was charged with DUI and her license confiscated.

WARRANT SERVED: On Nov. 7, Deputy Christopher Haag was patrolling in the Bogart Sports Complex when he ran the tag on a parked vehicle that showed the driver was wanted on a warrant for reckless conduct. He located the 69-year-old woman in the park and took her to jail.

FIGHT INVESTIGATED: On Nov. 6, Deputy Boris Argueta was dispatched to Burger King on Monroe Highway, Bogart, after a woman in the drive-thru called 911 to report she saw several persons assault a 54-year-old Athens man. The officer located the man, who had a swollen eye and blood coming from a wound over his eye. He claimed he was jumped by employees of the restaurant after he complained about poor service. The deputy interviewed employees and received conflicting stories about the dispute. The man then went to a hospital at the suggestion of medics. The man’s wife said the incident occurred after he complained about cold French fries. The deputy then went to the hospital to speak with the man, who became upset when he saw the officer. The man caused a scene in the hospital. The deputy arrested the man, who smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech, on a DUI charge. A videotape shows the man in the restaurant yelling at employees and when he hands them a cup, he pulls it back causing a liquid to spill on him.

Tax crime: Employee in Barrow County motor vehicle tax office charged with felony theft

STOLEN SUV: On Nov. 4, Deputy Baer Schiffer met with a 26-year-old Statham woman, who reported she drove to work in her late grandfather’s Chevrolet Suburban. She went outside about 3:15 a.m. and it was gone from the parking lot off Epps Bridge Parkway. A FLOCK camera showed the vehicle in Lawrenceville and again it was spotted going into Alabama on Highway 100. Lawmen in Alabama spotted the vehicle at a gas station in Woodland and after a pursuit the suspect was arrested. The 21-year-old man from Gaffney, S.C., admitted that he had initially entered the vehicle looking for loose change, but then found where the woman had placed the keys under the driver’s seat. The man faces charges in Alabama for the pursuit and theft charges in Oconee County.

CONSTRUCTION PROBLEM: On Nov. 6, Deputy Jonathan Strum met with a 36-year-old Watkinsville man, who reported he recently fired a construction team working on his home for not getting permits and doing substandard work. The owner of the team sent him a text saying he was taking the unused materials. The victim reported someone stole stole $9,500 worth of materials from his home including siding and a cast iron tub.

Oconee Blotter: Man arrested after driving 15 mph on Athens Perimeter

BROTHERS ARRESTED: On Nov. 5, Deputy Lex Ogan was monitoring traffic at about 11 p.m. on Epps Bridge Parkway when he saw a Chevrolet Camaro with the taillights not working. After a stop, he determined the 24-year-old driver from Jonesboro did not have a valid license. A search of the car revealed a Smith & Wesson pistol under the passenger seat. The serial number showed the gun was stolen in Clayton County in January 2020. The passenger, who was the driver’s 19-year-old brother, said he didn’t know the gun was in the car and that a bottle of prescription Promethazine in the car belonged to his cousin. He was arrested for possession of stolen property.

SHOPLIFTER CAUGHT: On Nov. 4, Deputy Robert Perrin was dispatched to Walmart, where a loss prevention officer had detained a 25-year-old man on a shoplifting charge. The man tried to leave without scanning $109 in merchandise, including Old Spice, oranges, rice, bologna, ketchup, tuna and turkey bacon.

IGNORING WARNING: On Nov. 3, Deputy Boris Argueta was on patrol when he saw a pickup parked beside a gas station off Epps Bridge Parkway. He stopped and saw a man sleeping inside. He woke the 40-year-old Athens man, who appeared intoxicated. The man didn’t have a driver’s license and the deputy warned him to call someone to pick him up. The officer went back on patrol, but later saw the same man had ignored his warning and was driving. A traffic stop was made. The man failed a sobriety test and was taken to jail for drunk driving.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Oconee Blotter: Athens man ignores deputy's warning; charged with DUI