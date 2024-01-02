Oconee Blotter: Watkinsville woman caught using price tag of thong to skip scan at Walmart

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:

SHOPLIFTING CHARGE: On Dec. 11, Cpl. Baer Schiffer was dispatched to Walmart after a 31-year-old Athens woman was confronted when she tried to leave the store without paying for $280 in merchandise. The woman refused to identify herself to the loss prevention officer, but the deputy was able to identify her through her driver’s license. After reading her the Miranda rights, the woman opted not to say anything about the alleged crime. Deputies said she was caught skip scanning items.

COCAINE SEIZED: On Dec. 16, Deputy Dustin Mines was traveling on U.S. Highway 78 when he observed a 2007 Ford F-150 with a cracked windshield and non-functioning brake lights. After a traffic stop, the officer smelled marijuana and a search of the 24-year-old Athens man revealed two $1 bills that had cocaine folded inside. The officer also located some marijuana THC wax on the front seat. The man was taken to jail.

GUITAR ITEMS: On Dec. 11, Deputy Jonathan Strum met with a 68-year-old man who reported that more than $2,000 worth of property was removed from his pickup parked on Southwind Drive in Bishop. The missing items included an electric guitar peddle, reverb box, Strymon stickers, Texas Twang symbol and credit cards.

DUI CHARGED: On Dec. 17, Deputy Annessa Glenn was patrolling about 10:40 p.m. near the Oconee Connector when she observed a GMC Sierra cross the fog line, jerk back in the lane, then cross back over the fog line. After a traffic stop, she smelled alcohol in the truck and the driver admitted he had two drinks while at a restaurant in Athens. During roadside sobriety tests, the 26-year-old Winder man became emotional and broke down in tears. He was taken to jail where an alcohol reading showed him at 0.17. He was charged with DUI.

THONG CODE: On Dec. 18, Deputy Boris Argueta arrived about 9:40 p.m. at Walmart, where he joined a loss prevention officer in watching a woman skip-scanning merchandise. The woman used a $2 barcode from a thong and used it numerous times to scan more expensive items. As she tried to leave, she was asked to go inside the loss prevention office. She initially maintained the scanning was a mistake as the register scanned the items wrong. After being informed she was being charged, the 34-year-old Watkinsville woman insisted she was not a bad person and that this was her first offense at shoplifting. After she was arrested, the woman was also banned from Walmart.

DOMESTIC PROBLEM: On Dec. 19, Deputy Lex Ogan and three other deputies responded to a domestic dispute in Watkinsville, where a 33-year-old woman was crying and described how her 32-year-old boyfriend had forced her out of the house into the cold weather during a disagreement then took her car keys. The man was charged with simple battery under family violence and reckless conduct.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Oconee Blotter: Woman uses cheap thong barcode to purchase items