Oconee Board of Education approves millage rate for 2024
The Oconee County Board of Education approved a new millage rate of 15.0 mills for the fiscal year 2024 during a meeting Monday, according to a release from the BOE office.
The board has reduced the milage rate five times since fiscal year 2013 “moving from 18.5 to the current figure of 15.0,” BOE officials said.
A millage rate is the amount of taxes a government can levy for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
The board previously approved a nearly $106 million 2024 budget at its June meeting.
The tax increase for an owner-occupied home with a fair market value of $500,000 is about $258.
Board Chair Kim Argo praised the board’s action.
“Our decision making is guided by the belief that we must put our students first,” she said in a statement released about the meeting.
Oconee County opened Dove Creek Middle School this year and announced that the staffing will cost $1,750,000. Oconee public schools begin classes on Wednesday.
The BOE announced that among key costs in the budget are:
• Health insurance employer contribution increase ($5,000,000)
• Twenty-four new growth positions ($2,272,000)
• Step increases for all eligible staff ($785,000)
• Academic and coaching supplement increases ($326,000)
• Funds for the Oconee County Sheriff's Office for traffic control ($169,000)
• Salary adjustments for paraprofessionals ($120,000)
• Technology improvements ($107,000)
• A $2,000 supplement for special education paraprofessionals ($58,000)
