Oconee County Library to close for move to new location

The Oconee County Library in Watkinsville will close at 6 p.m. Nov. 22 in preparation for its move into a new location in Wire Park, the library system announced Monday.

The new location will open in January 2024.

Items due during the closure can be returned to the Athens Regional Library. Items on hold can be picked up at the Aaron Heard Resource Center.

People can also return books to the library drop box until Dec. 17 and the library will accept book donations at a bin outside the library until Dec. 15.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Oconee County Library closes Nov. 22 for move into new location