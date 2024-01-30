Oconee County resident Sheri Biggs announces plans to run for SC 3rd Congressional seat.

Sheri Biggs, an Oconee County resident, has announced her candidacy for South Carolina's 3rd Congressional District.

Her announcement comes after U. S. Congressman Jeff Duncan, R-Laurens, announced on social media on Jan. 17 that he would not seek reelection. Duncan's current term ends on Jan. 3, 2025.

The 3rd Congressional District of South Carolina is primarily a rural region in the northern and western parts of the state, known for its Republican party affiliation, according to political analysts.

It includes all of Abbeville, Anderson, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick, Oconee, Pickens, and Saluda counties and sections of Greenville and Newberry counties.

According to a statement, Biggs is a lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard, a board-certified family nurse practitioner, and a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner. The Salem resident describes herself as anti-abortion, a supporter of the Second Amendment and a lifelong Republican.

Biggs says she is also a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump

"I believe that President Trump has shown he has the ability and resilience to Make America Great Again," she said.

Former President Donald Trump is shown during the rally on Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Pickens, SC.

In a video posted to Biggs's website, she said the nation is struggling, and Washington is broken because it has a health problem – mental, fiscal, and spiritual.

"I'm running for Congress to continue my lifetime of service and treat Washington's health problem with truth-seeking servant leadership – not power-seeking politics as usual," she said in the video. "While there are many challenges before us today, I have unwavering faith that America remains a land of resilience, dreams, and belief in the Almighty God and can be healed from the troubles of the day with more of the bold, conservative, servant leadership I offer."

Travis Rose covers Anderson County for the Independent Mail. Reach him via email at trose@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Anderson Independent Mail: Sheri Biggs campaigns for SC 3rd Congressional District to replace Duncan