Oconee County Sheriff's deputy is in stable condition after shooting, pursuit

An Oconee Sheriff County Sheriff’s deputy is in stable condition following a shooting Thursday afternoon, according to an update provided by Sheriff Mike Crenshaw Friday.

Corporal Lucas Watts, 27, was injured during a shooting that occurred during a pursuit in Oconee County near Fair Play on Thursday afternoon. According to a release from the sheriff’s office Thursday evening, after the deputy was hit by gunfire, the suspect drove away and was later also shot by Oconee County deputies.

Oconee County Sheriff's deputy, Corporal Lucas Watts, was injured in a shooting Nov. 16.

"Deputies were conducting a traffic stop earlier this afternoon on S. Highway 11 at Mt. Pleasant Road on a white Chevrolet Silverado. During the course of the traffic stop, the driver of the truck sped away from the scene and led deputies on a pursuit," the release from the sheriff's office said.

The driver of the pickup made his way down to the area of Black Bass Road at Shelor Ferry Road where shots were fired, and the deputy was hit. The driver of the pickup drove away and was later located on Black Bass Road where they were also shot by deputies.

Corporal Watts was then transported to the hospital and is now in stable condition. Sheriff Crenshaw provided a shared link for a recovery fund through Serve and Connect, a nonprofit in Columbia focused on building sustainable police-community relationships, to support Watts and his family.

“We ask for continued prayers for Lucas and his family in the days and weeks ahead. If you are able to contribute to the Serve and Connect fund to help his family, I know they would be thankful for any support,” Sheriff Crenshaw said in the release.

Corporal Watts joined the Oconee County Sheriff's Office in 2020 and was previously with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, where he served for two-and-a-half years. Watts currently works with the Pro-Active Community Enforcement (P.A.C.E.) team and the Marine Unit with Oconee County.

“I also want to thank all the law enforcement and public safety agencies who have reached out to the Sheriff’s Office offering their support and those who have and are helping us, during this difficult time. I want to also thank the paramedics and all the medical professionals who have, and continue, to provide treatment to Lucas both yesterday and today,” Crenshaw said in the release Friday.

No additional information will be provided from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office and an on-going investigation into the shooting is being conducted by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a release provided by Lt. Ryan Flood with Greenville County Thursday evening, the suspect was also taken to the hospital and the extent of their injuries is unknown. No identification of the suspect has been made at this time.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division typically is requested to investigate shootings involving local law enforcement in South Carolina, however, GCSO was asked to conduct the investigation due to “familial conflict.”

“Further information will be released at the conclusion of this investigation,” Flood wrote Thursday evening.

