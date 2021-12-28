Oconee County shooting leaves two dead, suspect arrested in Clarke County

Two people were found shot and killed in their Oconee County home early Tuesday morning, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.

Just after midnight, deputies responded to a shooting on Bouldercrest Circle, where two adult victims were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds and two juveniles were found unharmed, OCSO release said.

The suspect, 20-year-old Peyton Moyer, fled the scene but was later apprehended in Clarke County.

The victims were identified as Ashley Schutza, mother of the suspect, and Benjamin Smith, stepfather of the suspect, according to OCSO.

This breaking story will be updated as details are provided.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Oconee County shooting leaves two dead, suspect arrested in Clarke Co.