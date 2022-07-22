Oconee County woman falls victim to prize-money scam, losing $80,000

An 80-year-old Watkinsville woman reported to law enforcement that she lost $80,000 cash recently in a scheme where con artists convinced her she had won a large amount of prize money.

The woman mailed cash on three occasions over a three-week period, according to an Oconee County sheriff's report.

"She was elderly and they took advantage of her naivety," Oconee Chief Deputy Jeremy Wasdin said Thursday.

"Obviously, it's an open investigation on where it was sent," Wasdin said, explaining that recovery of money under such circumstances is remote.

The woman told deputies she received a message from someone who purported to be her brother-in-law, who told her about a website where she could collect prize money. She went to the site and a woman confirmed she was a winner and that she needed to mail $20,000 cash to a certain address.

The report did not give an explanation on why sending cash was a requirement for collecting the prize money, the amount of which was also not disclosed.

The woman said she did this on June 23, then another message requested another $15,000 cash, which she sent on June 28, according to the report.

Then the scammers called again days later saying the prize money was being shipped by FedEx in a truck that was burned in a case of arson, but the money was in the hands of the fire department and they needed an additional $45,000 to free the money.

The woman sent that money on July 12, but on July 16 she was contacted again, this time the callers wanted her bank account number. Following this call, deputies said the woman reported she called her brother-in-law, who explained he had never contacted her about the website.

Wasdin said there are some leads to investigate.

A lot of times on the Green Dot cards or other gift-card transactions, the scammers are located overseas, according to Wasdin.

"The thing different about this is they actually gave her physical addresses to send the money. That side of the investigation is being worked on," he said.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Watkinsville woman loses $80,000 in prize-money scam