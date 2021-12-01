Oconee deputies seek driver who 'intentionally' ran down cyclist in case of road rage

Oconee County sheriff’s deputies are investigating two cases of road rage, including one where a bicyclist was hospitalized after officers said he was “intentionally” run down by a pickup driver.

The cyclist, a 67-year-old Watkinsville man, was hospitalized with a head injury after the collision, but so far the aggressive driver has not been identified, Sheriff’s Capt. Vic Green said Wednesday.

The victim will be re-interviewed about the matter, and Green warned that road-rage cases often lead to someone getting hurt.

More: Oconee blotter: Clerk and customer with an 'attitude' clash at McDonalds drive-thru

No one was injured in the other case between two vehicles that started at a red light, according to the report.

The cyclist reported he was traveling on McCree’s Mill Road shortly before 4 p.m. on Nov. 22 when he noticed the driver of a white four-door pickup was driving aggressively near him. The cyclist “flipped off” the driver, who then “intentionally” hit him, according to the report.

Deputy Alex Helsper arrived to find the cyclist on the ground bleeding heavily from a gash on his face.

Helsper interviewed a 34-year-old medic from Athens, who witnessed the collision and stopped to render aid to the cyclist. The medic said that after the cyclist flipped off the driver, the pickup then stopped in the road, did a u-turn, drove at the cyclist and struck him.

The medic agreed with the victim that the assault was intentional.

The witness told deputies the truck appeared to be a Ford F-150, but he wasn’t positive. Sometime a later, another deputy stopped a white pickup in the area and took photos of the truck, which he showed to the victim and witness, but they could not positively say it was the suspect vehicle.

The victim was transported to a hospital in Athens.

More: Police seek suspect in burglaries at north Athens auto repair shop, liquor store

The second road-rage case occurred about 1 p.m. Nov. 27 along Snows Mill Road outside Bogart, where a 27-year-old Thomaston woman reported she was harassed by persons in a white Toyota 4-Runner after she stopped for a red light. She said the SUV began honking its horn as it attempted to get around her, according to the report.

Story continues

When the light turned green, she began moving but the SUV sped up and caused her to run into the median, then while traveling in front of her, the SUV began brake-checking her, the report said.

The woman called her husband, who was in a truck further up the road, but when she stopped, the SUV also stopped and the occupants exited and began cursing her, deputies said.

When the husband arrived and began taking a video on his phone, the suspects got back into the SUV and drove toward the woman’s car, swerving before hitting it and leaving the scene, according to the report.

The husband provided the video to the responding deputy.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Oconee County deputies seek driver who 'intentionally' hit cyclist