Oconee grand jury indicts murder suspect in 2021 RaceTrac shooting death

An Oconee County grand jury on Monday indicted the suspect charged in the 2021 slaying of RaceTrac clerk Elijah Wood on a murder charge.

The grand jury returned an indictment charging Ahkil Nasir Crumpton of Philadelphia, Pa., with felony murder, aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and two counts of possessing a firearm during a felony.

Crumpton, a University of Georgia football player for two years, from 2017 to 2018, is in a Philadelphia jail, where he has opposed extradition to Oconee County.

Oconee County Sheriff James Hale said Wednesday that the Western Circuit District Attorney’s Office is preparing a governor’s warrant to have Crumpton extradited.

“It’s called a governor’s warrant, but it’s more or less an agreement between states to say we’ll come to get somebody out of your state and they agree to it,” Hale said.

Crumpton is accused of the March 19, 2021, shooting death of Wood, who was working alone on the nightshift of the gas station on U.S. Highway 441. Authorities said earlier they believe Wood was the victim of a failed robbery attempt.

Sheriff’s investigators worked for months on identifying a suspect when the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI located and matched a shell casing recovered at a homicide scene in Philadelphia to a shell casing found at the Racetrac.

That match led to an investigation that produced more evidence to secure an arrest warrant for Crumpton, according to Hale. Prior to the shell casing match, authorities said Crumpton was never identified as a possible suspect in the case.

Crumpton was enrolled at UGA in the spring of 2021, when the slaying occurred but after the semester, he apparently moved back to his hometown of Philadelphia. He did not graduate, UGA officials said.

Oconee County Sheriff James Hale Jr. speaks to the media about the arrest of former UGA football player Ahkil Crumpton in connection with the 2021 shooting death of Elijah Wood at the RaceTrac gas station in Watkinsville, Ga., on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Crumpton was a junior college transfer when he came to UGA in 2017 after a productive two years at Los Angeles Valley Community College, where he amassed highlights as a speedster. At UGA, Crumpton played at wide receiver and punt returns, where he played alongside stars Terry Godwin and Mecole Hardman, two wide receivers who are in the NFL.

