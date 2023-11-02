Oconee man pleads guilty to killing mom, stepdad

A man accused of shooting and killing his mother and stepfather has pleaded guilty.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened in the early morning hours of October 28, 2021.

When deputies arrived at the home on Boldercrest Circle, they found 2 people dead from gunshot wounds.

Authorities identified the victims as the suspect’s mother Ashley Schutza and his stepfather Benjamin Smith.

Two minors were in the home but were unharmed.

The suspect identified as Schutza’s son, Peyton Moyer had taken one of the victims’ cars and drove away.

After a short chase with Athens-Clarke County Police, Moyer was found and arrested.

Thursday morning, Moyer pleaded guilty to two counts of malice murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and cruelty to children.

“While this verdict cannot undo the damage done in this tragic incident, we are pleased with the guilty plea as it will hopefully save the family the additional trauma of a prolonged trial. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims,” the department wrote.

