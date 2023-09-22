Oconee Sheriff: Man shoots himself after pursuit into Greene County

An Oconee County man shot himself Thursday during a high-speed chase that ended in Greene County, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect, identified as Cale Michael Phillips, who is in his 30s, remained hospitalized late Friday in Atlanta where he was airlifted.

Oconee County Sheriff James Hale said Friday the shooting is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The incident began when deputies went to Phillips’ home to serve a warrant for felony aggravated stalking, but he fled the home in a vehicle after arming himself with a handgun, according to the release. The report did not provide the location where the arrest was attempted.

A lookout for the vehicle was posted and within 30 minutes, his car was spotted and he proceeded to lead deputies on a chase into Greene County, the release reported.

Greensboro police and the Greene County Sheriff’s deputies joined Oconee deputies in the pursuit, which proceeded into a rural area south of Greensboro, according to the sheriff's office.

One of the pursuing units conducted a PIT maneuver on the vehicle, which brought the chase to an end, officials said. Which agency conducted the PIT was not disclosed.

Knowing that Phillips had a gun, officers shattered multiple windows only to discover that Phillips had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the sheriff’s office reported.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Oconee man hospitalized after sheriff says he shot himself after chase